NFL notebook: Hall of Famer Kelly out of hospital

Hall of Fame quarterback and Buffalo Bills icon Jim Kelly was released from the hospital a day after undergoing a scheduled follow-up procedure Thursday in New York City in his ongoing recovery from oral cancer surgery in March.

Aug 7, 2015; Canton, OH, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft poses with enshrinees Jim Kelly, Marv Levy, Bill Polian, Thurman Thomas, Will Shields and James Lofton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Head and neck surgeon Mark Urken at Mount Sinai West said in a statement Friday that the procedure went well. The operation intended to help rebuild the upper portion of Kelly’s jaw ahead of a scheduled procedure in September, when he is set to have permanent dentures added.

Kelly’s wife, Jill, posted on Instagram after Thursday’s procedure, saying her husband was “still in a lot of pain, but everything went well. Thank GOD! No teeth yet, but 5 implants were inserted into the new bone in Jim’s upper jaw.”

Kelly was originally diagnosed with oral cancer in 2013. He has undergone multiple treatments and surgeries in the years since, with the cancer recurring twice, most recently in March. He underwent surgery March 28 — a procedure that lasted 12 hours in which Kelly’s upper jaw was entirely reconstructed. He has not been able to eat solid food since.

—The San Francisco 49ers announced that they signed guard Laken Tomlinson to a three-year extension through the 2021 season.

The deal is worth up to $18 million with $10 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network. Last month, the 49ers declined Tomlinson’s fifth-year option worth $9.625 million as the two sides continued toward reaching a deal.

Tomlinson, 26, started 15 games for the 49ers last season after being acquired 10 months ago from the Detroit Lions. He was the 28th overall selection by the Lions in the 2015 draft and started 24 of 32 games played before being traded to San Francisco.

—Gene Steratore has retired as an NFL referee and informed the league of his decision, according to senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron.

Steratore spent 12 years as an NFL referee — 15 overall in the league — and his final game was Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. Riveron announced Steratore’s decision on his Twitter account.

The 55-year-old Steratore is the fourth NFL referee to retire this season. Ed Hochuli, Jeff Triplette and Terry McAulay are the others.

—Field Level Media