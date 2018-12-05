NFL notebook: Hunt suspension could go into '19

The NFL is mulling a multigame suspension for former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt that could last into the 2019 season, ESPN reported Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 19, 2018; Los Angeles, CA: Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates scoring in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The league is considering three different off-field incidents involving Hunt, the bombshell coming last week when TMZ released a video showing Hunt pushing and kicking a woman in Cleveland in February.

Hunt was also involved in an altercation at a restaurant last June, an incident the NFL was aware of and questioned the running back about. However, TMZ reported Monday that Hunt was involved in a violent incident last January at a Kansas City nightclub, an altercation the NFL did not previously know about, according to ESPN.

In that incident, TMZ reported that Hunt and others — including then-Chiefs running back George Atkinson — beat a man to the point of unconsciousness on Jan. 11.

—On the day when the Redskins had a second quarterback undergo surgery to repair a broken right leg, Washington coach Jay Gruden said that free agent Colin Kaepernick would not be the right option for the team as it looks for signal-calling reinforcements.

Colt McCoy broke his fibula Monday in the Redskins’ 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and he underwent surgery Tuesday. The team won’t place him on injured reserve, as there is a chance he could return this season.

Gruden said Tuesday of Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback: “Not a lot of time to really get a brand new quarterback and new system installed and taught in a couple of days of practice. He’s been talked about and discussed, but we’ll probably go a different direction.”

—A day after reportedly visiting the Chiefs, running back C.J. Anderson apparently is joining one of their AFC West rivals.

The 27-year-old free agent will sign with the Oakland Raiders, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Anderson, a Bay Area native who played for Oakland’s Laney College and the University of California-Berkeley, scored the clinching touchdown as the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif.

—Pittsburgh running back James Conner will miss the Steelers’ Sunday game against the Raiders due to a sprained left ankle, coach Mike Tomlin announced.

Conner was injured during the fourth quarter Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the team initially thought the injury was minor. However, medical tests revealed a more serious injury to the ankle, leading to the diagnosis of a sprain.

—San Francisco long snapper Kyle Nelson has reportedly received a 10-game suspension.

There was no immediate word on the reason for the punishment, first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Nelson’s suspension would cover the final four games of this season and the first six games of the 2019 regular season.

—Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that linebacker Sean Lee would retain his role as a starter when he is ready to return from his hamstring injury.

Jones made the declaration despite the fact that first-round draft pick Leighton Vander Esch is enjoying a huge season that has placed him in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year discussion.

“He’s improving,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan of Vander Esch. “But Sean Lee, make no mistake about it, when he’s right, there’s nobody better.”

—The Houston Texans activated running back D’Onta Foreman from the physically unable to perform list, making him eligible to play immediately.

The second-year player has missed the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles, an injury he sustained in a 2017 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Foreman ran for 327 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie before the injury.

—The Buffalo Bills released veteran wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Benjamin struggled to fit in with the Bills, making just 39 receptions for 571 yards and two touchdowns in 18 total games with the club.

Holmes was the most experienced receiver on Buffalo’s roster, playing in his seventh professional season. He has just 12 catches for 157 yards this season.

—Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner, best known as a member of Seattle’s Legion of Boom, was sentenced to eight years in California state prison after pleading no contest to attempted murder, TMZ reported.

The 34-year-old former Pro Bowl selection was originally charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery, first-degree burglary (person present) and false imprisonment, as well as two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

He was facing a possible life sentence.

—If the Miami Dolphins hope to continue their playoff push, they will have to do it without tight end A.J. Derby.

Derby, who has dealt with a foot injury for most of 2018 while playing in only four games, became the 11th member of the Dolphins to be placed on injured reserve this season.

The Dolphins also claimed former University of Miami cornerback Dee Delaney off waivers.

