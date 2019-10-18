NFL notebook: Jets' Thomas says Patriots' stint a waste of time

New York Jets receiver Demaryius Thomas termed his short stint with the New England Patriots a “waste of time” and, in an interview with the New York Daily News, said the team was disrespectful to him.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 13, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (18) runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas was released by the Patriots at the final roster cutdown and re-signed three days later before being traded to the Jets on Sept. 11. The two teams play on Monday night and there is no love lost on Thomas’ part.

“It was insulting, for sure,” Thomas told the Daily News. “Once I got cut, I could have just come here (to the Jets) and not stayed there and re-sign. When they re-signed me, I was thinking that I was good. Two weeks later, I was gone. So it’s like, ‘Why did I waste my time?’ “

The Patriots moved Thomas to open a roster spot for Antonio Brown, who played in just one game with the team before being released. “They kicked me (to the curb) and shipped me out like I’m just a rookie,” the four-time Pro Bowl selection told the Daily News.

—Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley participated in individual drills and could be on the field for Monday night’s showdown with the Patriots.

The Jets’ prized free-agent acquisition has been sidelined since suffering a groin injury during the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8.

Coach Adam Gase said the ideal plan is for Mosley to do more in practice on Friday and Saturday with an eye on helping the Jets against the visiting Patriots. Mosley, 27, signed a five-year, $85 million contract with $51 million guaranteed with the Jets in May.

—Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther expressed his displeasure with the season-long suspension of starting linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

“For us to sign him and the history I had with this guy, with us knowing that the next infraction he was going to get was gonna end his season, maybe his career, I think it was a witch hunt from the beginning quite honestly,” Guenther said. “Somebody in the league didn’t want him playing football and they got what they wanted.”

Burfict was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season after he lowered his helmet to initiate contact on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle on Sept. 30. The eighth-year pro will forfeit nearly $1.2 million — $879,412 in base salary and $284,375 in per-game roster bonuses — during the suspension.

—There isn’t a definitive verdict on whether New York Giants star Saquon Barkley will return for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The elite running back has missed three games with a high ankle sprain and describes himself as “day-to-day.”

The second-year pro is moving closer to a return with the Giants’ medical staff set to examine him later in the week. Barkley rushed for 237 yards with a stellar 6.4-yard average in two-plus games before injuring the ankle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 22.

—Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung said he is ready to return from the pulmonary embolism that has sidelined him since June.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Okung has been on the reserve/non-football injury list throughout the Chargers’ disappointing 2-4 start. It wasn’t immediately clear when Okung would rejoin practice or whether he would be activated for Sunday’s game in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans.

Okung was diagnosed after he experienced discomfort in his chest and went to an urgent-care facility on June 1. He called it a “near death experience” at the time.

—The Chargers announced that wide receiver Travis Benjamin has been placed on injured reserve.

The 29-year-old Benjamin, who has been sidelined by a quadriceps injury, recorded six receptions for 30 yards in five games this season. The Chargers signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to take the available roster spot.

—Starting left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La’el Collins returned to the practice field for the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith has missed the last two games with a right high-ankle sprain and Collins sat out Sunday’s loss to the Jets with an MCL sprain in his left knee. Both were limited participants and both remain questionable for Sunday night’s NFC East clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Center Travis Frederick also returned after missing Wednesday’s practice due to a personal matter, but right guard Zack Martin (back, ankle) did not participate.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars signed cornerback Parry Nickerson, filling the roster spot left open with the trade of Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jets selected Nickerson in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games last season, starting two, and made 21 tackles. The Jets traded Nickerson, 25, to the Seattle Seahawks, who put him on their practice squad.

—Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan faces attempted murder and assault charges following the shooting of a woman in Boulder, Colo.

Bannan, 40, was arrested Wednesday and remained in custody awaiting a bond hearing. Bannan played 12 NFL seasons (2002-13) with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions.

He is charged with suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault with extreme indifference, first-degree assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury and first-degree burglary, per Boulder police.

—Field Level Media