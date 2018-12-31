NFL notebook: Koetter, Bowles fired following losses

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the dismissal of coach Dirk Koetter after Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 30, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter looks on during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Koetter went 19-29 in three seasons as coach of the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay finished 5-11 this season after Sunday’s 34-32 loss.

Koetter was informed he was being relieved of his duties during a postgame meeting with team ownership. He went 9-7 in 2016 before back-to-back 5-11 seasons.

Earlier Sunday, ESPN reported Jameis Winston is expected to remain the starting quarterback in 2019, when he will make $20 million on his fifth-year option.

More coaching news:

—The New York Jets fired head coach Todd Bowles hours after his club lost its season finale to New England.

The Jets were 23-40 in four seasons under Bowles, including a 4-12 record this season after back-to-back 5-11 campaigns. New York was 10-6 in his first season but lost a tiebreaker for the last playoff spot.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars will retain head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell, owner Shad Khan announced shortly after the team’s season-ending loss to the Houston Texans.

Marrone is 16-18 as the Jaguars’ head coach since taking over on an interim basis for the fired Gus Bradley in 2016. Last season, he led the team to the AFC Championship Game.

—The Carolina Panthers have informed head coach Ron Rivera he will return to the team in 2019, NFL Network reported hours after the team beat the New Orleans Saints in the regular-season finale.

Rivera is 71-56-1 in eight seasons as the Panthers’ head coach and took Carolina to Super Bowl 50.

—The Green Bay Packers will reportedly seek permission to interview Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald for their head-coach opening.

Fitzgerald, 44, has reportedly turned down numerous interview requests from NFL teams in the past. His Wildcats play Utah in the Holiday Bowl on Monday.

Rewriting the record books:

—The New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley set the record for receptions by a rookie running back with 91, topping Reggie Bush’s record of 88 set in 2006 with New Orleans.

He also joined Eric Dickerson (1983) and Edgerrin James (1999) as the only rookies to gain at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season.

—Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the second quarterback in NFL history to pass for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season, joining Peyton Manning (Denver, 2013).

—Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield broke the NFL mark for touchdown passes by a rookie, throwing his 27th score of the season to pass the mark of 26 set by Manning and tied by Russell Wilson.

—San Francisco’s George Kittle and the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce both surpassed Rob Gronkowski’s single-season mark for receiving yards by a tight end.

Kelce finished with 1,336 yards, but Kittle passed him shortly after and finished with 1,377 yards. Gronkowski had 1,327 yards in 2015.

—Tom Brady became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to complete 6,000 career passes, joining Drew Brees (6,586), Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (6,125).

—Brees broke his own record for completion percentage in a season when he sat out the Saints’ regular-season finale. His mark of 74.4 percent this season breaks the mark of 72.0 percent set last season.

Injuries:

—Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles sustained a chest injury midway through the fourth quarter of his team’s win over the Washington Redskins and did not return.

ESPN reported after the game the team believes Foles has bruised ribs and will be alright for the postseason.

—Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a second-quarter concussion against Detroit and did not return.

Rodgers walked to the locker room with trainers, but it is unclear when the concussion occurred.

Around the league:

—The NFL announced its wild-card and divisional playoff schedules.

The Texans host the first game Saturday against either the Colts, Texans or Steelers, with Seahawks-Cowboys that night. Chargers-Ravens is early Sunday afternoon, with Eagles-Bears late Sunday.

The Chiefs host the early divisional game on Saturday, Dec. 12, with the Rams playing that night. The Patriots host the early game Sunday, with the Saints hosting the final divisional game.

—With their last-second loss in Seattle, the Arizona Cardinals locked up the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 49ers will pick second, ahead of fellow 4-12 teams in the Jets (third) and Raiders (fourth).

—NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that he has interviewed for the Raiders’ vacant general manager position.

Mayock, 60, is a former NFL defensive back who has worked for NFL Network since 2004 and is one of the leading experts on draft prospects.

—The Raiders have discussed playing their 2019 home games in London, the Daily Mail reported.

The newspaper said the NFL team has explored sharing the 62,000-seat Tottenham Stadium. The Raiders are relocating to Las Vegas in 2020, but their lease at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum expires at the end of this season.

—Field Level Media