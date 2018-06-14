NFL notebook: Landry has sour words for Dolphins days

—A week after saying the Cleveland Browns’ quarterbacks are “a lot better” than what he had with the Miami Dolphins, wideout Jarvis Landry said he and quarterback Ryan Tannehill weren’t very close in Miami.

When asked if he’s surprised that Tannehill hasn’t reached out since Landry was traded to the Browns, Landry replied, “I’m not surprised. We didn’t really have a good relationship anyway, so I’m not surprised.”

“I wasn’t trying to look back in the rearview mirror,” he continued. “I’m focused on here and where we’re taking it here. I wasn’t trying to take a shot at (Tannehill). I understand how hard every guy in this NFL works, especially at the position, especially at the quarterback position. But at the same time, too ... I give credit where credit is due.”

—All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension worth $84 million with $40 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

At $14 million per year, the deal makes Martin the second-highest-paid offensive lineman, and the highest-paid guard, in NFL history. The $40 million guaranteed at signing sets a new benchmark by $5.2 million.

New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder ($15.5 million per season) is the top-paid blocker in NFL history. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Andrew Norwell previously had been the highest-paid guard in the league at $13.3 million annually. Norwell now ranks fourth among all O-linemen, with Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams third at $13.6 million.

—The Denver Broncos hired DeMarcus Ware as a part-time pass-rushing consultant, the team announced.

Ware had been working as a volunteer guest instructor with the Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys during OTAs, but he will now devote his efforts to the Denver defense exclusively. A report from The Athletic said that the deal precludes Ware from working with other teams.

He is expected to work a few times a week, primarily helping players such as Von Miller, Shane Ray, Shaquil Barrett and No. 5 overall pick Bradley Chubb with pass-rush technique.

—Jimmy Smith joined his Baltimore Ravens teammates on the field at mandatory minicamp, just more than six months after tearing his Achilles.

The cornerback was injured on Dec. 3 in a game against the Detroit Lions and was expected to miss up to eight months.

While Smith is only doing individual drills, his return is a good sign that he could be ready to participate when the team opens training camp on July 19. His goal is to play in Week 1.

—Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson has joined the Seattle Seahawks’ front office.

Grigson, an executive personnel consultant to the Cleveland Browns last season, was fired after the 2016 season by the Colts.

Grigson, 46, is from Indiana and played in college at Purdue. With the Seahawks, he will work under John Schneider as Seattle continues a roster overhaul that began in the offseason.

—After working out a group of veteran free agent running backs, the New Orleans Saints agreed to sign Terrance West, he confirmed on his Instagram account.

Former Saints running back Tim Hightower and former Chiefs and Broncos back Jamaal Charles also worked out for New Orleans, which invited former Titan DeMarco Murray as well. According to an ESPN report, Murray declined to work out with a large group of backs and is “still waiting for the right opportunity.”

Per NFL.com, Charles had “a very good workout and visit” and his potential signing in New Orleans could be revisited at some point.

