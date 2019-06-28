NFL notebook: Lawson to pay for funeral of slain girl

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old girl who was killed this week when gunshots hit her home in Anderson, S.C.

“It could have been my little sister,” Lawson told the Greenville News late Wednesday. “I’ve got a little sister around that age, and it could have been one of my family members.”

Ja’Naiya Scott was killed after someone fired more than 35 gunshots at her home at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Greenville News reported. A bullet entered through her shoulder, severing her subclavian artery, the county coroner’s office reported.

Lawson, who played at Clemson, was raised about 20 miles north of Anderson in Central, S.C. He said he contacted the child’s mother, Marshella Rice.

—Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst said he has recovered from the foot fracture that slowed him last year, has gained weight and is ready for the start of his second season.

“Kind of felt it all last year, was never really at 100 percent,” Hurst said during an interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. “Obviously, you kind of have the aches and pains of a screw being in my foot. But I’m good to go now, all healthy, don’t feel it and feel 100 percent.”

Hurst, a South Carolina product, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his season never gained traction. He suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot in training camp that cost him the first four games of the season, and he wound up catching just 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

—The New York Jets signed third-round tackle Chuma Edoga to his four-year rookie contract.

Edoga was drafted 92nd overall in April out of USC, where he started 25 games and blocked for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in 2016 and 2017.

His signing leaves the Jets with only one unsigned draftee, third overall pick Quinnen Williams.

—The Cincinnati Bengals completed the signing of their 10-man draft class by inking third-round linebacker Germaine Pratt to his four-year rookie deal.

Pratt, drafted 72nd overall out of NC State, led the Wolfpack with 104 tackles last season and is expected to compete for a starting role as a rookie in Cincinnati.

His signing leaves just 13 of 254 total 2019 draft picks without a contract. Of the 13, six are first-rounders, including top-six picks Nick Bosa (second), Williams (third), Devin White (fifth) and Daniel Jones (sixth).

