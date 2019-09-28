NFL notebook: Lions QB Stafford questionable for Chiefs showdown

Detroit Lions on Friday listed quarterback Matthew Stafford as questionable for their home game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs — a matchup of unbeaten teams — because of a hip injury.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 22, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford, 31, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was listed as limited on Friday’s injury report.

If Stafford can’t go for the Lions (2-0-1), coach Matt Patricia will turn to either David Blough, an undrafted rookie from Purdue, or the recently signed Jeff Driskel, who backed up Andy Dalton in Cincinnati in 2018. The Chiefs enter the game 3-0.

Stafford, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, has been remarkably durable since his first two seasons in the league. He played in all 16 games from 2011 through 2018, as well as all three games this season — 131 games in a row, the NFL’s third-longest active starting streak among quarterbacks.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars listed disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey questionable for their game against the Denver Broncos, the latest move in a busy week for the All-Pro.

Between calling in sick, reporting back and hamstring injuries, and being present at the birth of his daughter, Ramsey has not practiced all week. Earlier this week, Ramsey said on a satellite radio interview that his trade request — made following Week 2 — still stands.

Thursday Night Fallout

—Philadelphia cornerback Avonte Maddox, who was strapped to a backboard and stretchered off the field late in the Eagles’ win in Green Bay on Thursday night, was diagnosed with a concussion and neck injury during an evaluation at the hospital after the game and was allowed to return home with the team. He collided with teammate Andrew Sendejo in pass coverage late in the game. Later Friday, the Eagles signed cornerback Orlando Scandrick, whom they cut late in preseason.

—ESPN reported that Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett is unlikely to be suspended for his after-the-whistle, helmet-to-helmet hit that sent Packers running back Jamaal Williams to the hospital on a stretcher.

—A day after his career night was cut short by what appeared to be a foot or toe injury, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams underwent an MRI exam and, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the injury is “not believed to be serious.” Adams had 10 catches for a career-high 180 yards before the fourth-quarter injury, then told reporters the injury was akin to turf toe.

More Injury Updates

—The Los Angeles Chargers ruled running back Justin Jackson out against Miami because of a calf strain, meaning Melvin Gordon could be asked to play a limited role despite having only two practices under his belt since June. Gordon ended his protracted holdout and reported to the Chargers this week, but the original idea was to get the Pro Bowler ready for Week 5.

—Chiefs running back Damien Williams will miss the Detroit game because of a knee injury, coach Andy Reid told reporters. Williams also missed last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and did not practice this week. LeSean McCoy (ankle) was a full practice participant and could be in line for an increased workload.

—Indianapolis Colts standout linebacker Darius Leonard will miss his second straight game due to a concussion, coach Frank Reich told reporters. In addition, star receiver T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. Hilton hasn’t practiced all week.

—New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s AFC East showdown of unbeatens against the Buffalo Bills. Edelman, 33, was forced to leave the Patriots’ 30-14 win over the New York Jets in Week 3 after catching seven passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Slideshow (7 Images)

—The Bills listed rookie running back Devin Singletary as questionable. He is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2 against the New York Giants and did not play last week against Cincinnati.

—Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker returned to practice and was cleared to play against the Atlanta Falcons. He missed the two previous days of practice due to a knee injury.

—Field Level Media