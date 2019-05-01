NFL notebook: Lynch eyes possible return after Crowell injury

Oakland Raiders running back Isaiah Crowell suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Tuesday and is out for the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Crowell, who signed a one-year contract valued up to $2.5 million in late March, will have surgery next week, Schefter said.

Meanwhile, NFL Network reports running back Marshawn Lynch is open to a return to the Raiders, if they’re interested. ESPN reported last week that the 33-year-old Lynch planned to retire for the second time in his career, after sitting out 2016 and returning for the last two seasons with Oakland, his hometown team.

It appears Oakland has already responded to Crowell’s injury by going with someone else, as NFL Network reports the Raiders will re-sign free agent running Doug Martin, their leading rusher in 2018.

—Retired Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann has given his blessing for rookie Dwayne Haskins to wear his No. 7.

The number hasn’t been worn since 1985 and is unofficially retired. The Redskins have retired just one number — Sammy Baugh’s No. 33 — but have kept several others out of circulation.

Theismann told 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday that he and Haskins talked about the number. Haskins, the former Ohio State quarterback, was selected by the Redskins at No. 15 overall last week in the NFL draft.

—Play-by-play man Joe Tessitore and analyst Booger McFarland will make up the two-person booth for “Monday Night Football” in 2019 — the 50th season for the television institution.

Lisa Salters will continue as the sideline reporter, and recently retired NFL referee John Parry will serve as officiating analyst. McFarland was an analyst on the field level in 2018.

The network will not replace Jason Witten, who took over Jon Gruden’s role as the primary analyst in the booth for the 2018 season. Witten quit to return to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

—The New York Giants said they have advised sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine to stay home in Kansas to continue to recover from his gunshot wound and not attend this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Ballentine, a 23-year-old cornerback, and Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons were shot early Sunday near the school’s campus in Topeka, Kan. Simmons was killed, and Ballentine was shot in his gluteal muscle.

“We have been in communication with Corey since Sunday,” the team said in a statement. “We have encouraged Corey to stay in Kansas this week to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his good friend and teammate Dwane Simmons. Corey will be with us when it’s appropriate.”

—The Chicago Bears officially announced the hiring of Brad Childress as senior offensive assistant.

Childress, 62, spent the 2018 season with Chicago as a senior offensive consultant before leaving to coach the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football. He resigned from leading the Legends a month before their first game, and reports in March said he would return to join the Bears.

A former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Childress worked with Bears head coach Matt Nagy on the Kansas City Chiefs’ staff from 2013-17. Both held the offensive coordinator title for stretches, with Childress also serving as spread game analyst and assistant head coach during his K.C. tenure.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars signed free agent linebackers Ramik Wilson, Najee Goode and D.J. Alexander.

Wilson was the only one of the group to start in 2018, starting four of 16 games for the Los Angeles Rams. Goode and Alexander combined to play 28 games for the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, with most of their contributions on special teams.

—The Miami Dolphins waived quarterback Luke Falk, cornerback Dee Delaney and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

None of the three played during the 2018 regular season. Falk was a sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2018 whom the Dolphins claimed off waivers after the Titans released him during final cuts.

