NFL notebook: Mahomes (knee) might be back in month

An MRI exam confirmed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap in Kansas City’s Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos, but he sustained no other significant damage, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Oct 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) lays on the turf following a leg injury in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing league sources, tweeted that the MRI result was a “best-case scenario.” That means a limited absence for the reigning league Most Valuable Player of “about three games,” Schefter reported.

Mahomes, 24, entered the game playing on a tender left ankle he sprained in the season opener and aggravated several times, including Sunday in a home loss to the Houston Texans. After he exited Thursday with the Chiefs ahead 13-6, veteran backup Matt Moore completed Kansas City’s 30-6 win over Denver.

Coach Andy Reid confirmed that Moore would start the Chiefs’ next game, on Oct. 27 at home against the Green Bay Packers.

—New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is slated to return from a high ankle sprain and play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Barkley missed the past three games due to the injury. He was not listed on Friday’s injury report, nor was tight end Evan Engram (knee), who missed last week’s Thursday night loss at New England.

—Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim reiterated his desire against trading star cornerback Patrick Peterson on Friday. “There’s no doubt, in my opinion, he is the best in the National Football League and will remain a Cardinal,” Keim said.

A three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Peterson returns to the Cardinals on Sunday after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

—New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out of the Saints’ Sunday game at Chicago with knee and ankle injuries. Kamara injured his knee in Week 6 at Jacksonville after he was questionable entering that game with an ankle injury.

Saints tight end Jared Cook (ankle) will also miss the Sunday NFC showdown with the Bears.

—Green Bay is set to take on the Oakland Raiders without Davante Adams. The Packers’ top wide receiver remains sidelined by a painful turf toe injury after missing wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions the past two weeks.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the team is likely to make a call on wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee, ankle) before kickoff at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Wide receiver Geronimo Allison (concussion) isn’t ruled out, but will need to be cleared medically to play Week 7 after leaving Green Bay’s Monday win over the Lions with a head injury.

—Dallas wide receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb, who both missed practice on Wednesday because of injuries, were among a handful of Cowboys still listed as questionable for the weekend on the Friday injury report. They are, however, expected to be healthy enough to play Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN.

Also expected to be available are offensive tackles Tyron Smith (ankle) and La’el Collins (knee) as well as cornerback Byron Jones (hamstring).

—Running back Todd Gurley and newly acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey were full participants in practice, and the Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay expects them to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Gurley sat out last week due to a left quad contusion. Ramsey missed three consecutive games with the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a back injury before he was traded this week.

—New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele is involved in a dispute with the team regarding the severity of his shoulder injury, multiple media outlets reported.

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA;New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) stands on the sideline with crutches during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Osemele, a two-time Pro Bowl selection acquired from the Oakland Raiders prior to the season, maintains that he needs a season-ending operation to repair a torn labrum. However, the Jets have told him he must be back practicing on Saturday or he will be hit with a fine or a suspension, multiple media outlets reported.

—Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Cordy Glenn was suspended one game for internal disciplinary reasons, the team announced. Glenn will miss Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. The Bengals said they would have no further comment.

—Field Level Media