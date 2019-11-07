NFL notebook: Mahomes (knee) practices fully

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since dislocating his right kneecap last month.

Nov 3, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) react to a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Andy Reid said before practice that Mahomes would be more involved, but added the reigning league MVP wouldn’t play in Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans “unless it’s safe to do so.”

During the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media, Mahomes remained second through individual drills behind veteran Matt Moore, who has started the last two games.

Mahomes suffered the injury in a 30-6 victory at Denver on Oct. 17. He was expected to be sidelined three to six weeks. Thursday will mark three weeks since Mahomes was injured.

—Though he has missed the past two games — and most of a third — due to an ankle injury, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson pronounced himself fit.

Regarding his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson repeated his statement in case there was any doubt. “I’m definitely playing. I’m definitely playing,” said Johnson, listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.

—Apparently tired of hearing about how bad he and the Chicago Bears are playing, starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky hopes to eliminate that noise by turning off the TVs at Halas Hall, the team’s practice facility.

Trubisky, 25 is taking most of the heat after the Bears (3-5) took their fourth straight loss to fall into last place in the NFC North. In seven starts this season, he has passed for 1,217 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

—Rookie Dwayne Haskins is expected to remain the Washington Redskins’ starting quarterback when they return from their bye to face the New York Jets in Week 11, multiple outlets reported.

—Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, sidelined with an ankle sprain, returned to practice. Also back at practice was cornerback Desmond Trufant, who missed the past three games with turf toe.

—An MRI on Jets running back Le’Veon Bell revealed no structural damage to his knee or ankle. Bell didn’t practice Wednesday, and coach Adam Gase said Bell was sore, but the running back should be ready for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

—Los Angeles Rams wideout Brandin Cooks is making a second visit to a specialist in Pittsburgh and will miss at least one more game as he remains in concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay said.

—Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green did not practice, casting doubt on his expected return to the lineup Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Coach Zac Taylor said Green experienced discomfort during a walkthrough and sought treatment on his injured left ankle.

—Giants tight end Evan Engram said he won’t play Sunday against the Jets due to his sprained left foot. The Giants have a bye next week, giving Engram ample time to recover before a Nov. 24 game at the Chicago Bears.

—The Oakland Raiders’ offensive line could remain short-handed, as right tackle Trent Brown (knee) and center Rodney Hudson (ankle) are listed as questionable for Thursday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

—Strong safety Andrew Sendejo returned to the Minnesota Vikings, who claimed him off waivers. Sendejo, a 10-year veteran released Tuesday by the Philadelphia Eagles, previously played for the Vikings from 2011-18.

—Giants wideout Sterling Shepard visited a Pittsburgh neurologist, and there is a chance he could end up on injured reserve due to concussions, according to SNY.

—The New Orleans Saints got good news on the injury front, as quarterback Drew Brees (thumb), tight end Jared Cook (ankle) and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) practiced in full while running back Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) was back in practice on a limited basis.

—Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross, who is on injured reserve, was arrested following a traffic stop in Frisco, Texas, on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon.

