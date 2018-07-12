NFL notebook: McCoy reportedly hires defense attorney amid investigation

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has hired a defense attorney as an investigation continues into a home invasion that resulted in the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend.

Dec 17, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

McCoy is being represented by Don Samuel, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Samuel, based in Atlanta, was part of the defense team when former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was charged with murder in 2000. The charges were later dropped.

Tanya Mitchell Graham, the attorney for Delicia Cordon, an ex-girlfriend of McCoy, released a statement Tuesday evening saying Cordon was assaulted around 3 a.m. Tuesday in a Milton, Ga., home she shares with McCoy. According to the statement, a man entered the home with no signs of forced entry, hit Cordon multiple times in the face with a gun, demanded jewelry and cash, and injured her head, face, arms and wrist.

After an unidentified Instagram user accused McCoy of being responsible for the assault, McCoy posted a statement on Instagram, reading, “For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false. Further more (sic), I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved for months.”

—An airport employee has been charged for instigating a fistfight with free-agent cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones on Tuesday night, according to USA Today.

An apparent video of the fight posted by TMZ shows an ABM employee identified as Frank Ragin charge at the man believed to be Jones and punch him, opening up a cut on the veteran cornerback’s face. Jones, whose female companion tried to restrain him, then retaliates and knocks Ragin to the ground before the fight is broken up.

Jones, who was due more than $5 million in 2018, is a free agent after the Cincinnati Bengals declined to pick up his option for next season.

—A pair of NFC East teams snatched cornerbacks in the 2018 supplemental draft.

The New York Giants selected former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the third round, with the Washington Redskins adding former Virginia Tech defensive back Adonis Alexander in sixth round.

The draft takes place via digital communication, with teams using a bid system by round, and surrendering their corresponding pick in that round in next year’s draft if they hold the highest bid. Only five players were made available in the draft, which occurs when a player’s college status changes. Beal becomes the first player taken in the supplemental draft since the Rams took offensive tackle Isaiah Battle in the fifth round in 2015.

—Field Level Media