NFL notebook: Murray commits to NFL, gives up baseball

Kyler Murray announced on social media Monday that he is giving up baseball and will pursue his dreams of being an NFL quarterback.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) hugs Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) after the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“Moving forward, I am firmly and fully committing my life to being an NFL quarterback,” the reigning Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma stated in the post. “Football has been my love and my passion my entire life.”

That shuts the door on the possibility he will play for the Oakland Athletics, who made him the No. 9 overall pick in last June’s MLB draft. After the draft, Murray signed with the A’s and received a $4.66 signing bonus.

According to published reports, Murray will return $1.29 million of the original $1.5 million he received last year. He will forfeit the remaining $3.16 million due March 1.

—Controversial running back Kareem Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced.

Hunt, a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie in 2017 on his way to a repeat in 2018 with the Kansas City Chiefs, is currently on the exempt list while the NFL investigates an assault captured on video last February. The incident prompted his immediate release by the Chiefs in November.

Hunt would become a restricted free agent in March 2020, with the Browns retaining rights of first refusal if another team signs Hunt to an offer sheet. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Hunt faced a “10 or 12 game” suspension and could even be suspended for the “majority or the entire 2019 season.”

—The Carolina Panthers re-signed veteran safety Eric Reid to a three-year contract after he fit in well when he was added to the team during the 2019 season.

Reid, 27, confirmed in a conference call with reporters that the deal is worth more than $22 million. Reid had 71 tackles and one interception in 13 games for Carolina.

Reid remained on the free-agent market last offseason for six months, and he was convinced it was because of his activism against social injustice. Formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, he was one of the first to join former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in taking a knee during the national anthem.

—The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed linebacker Bruce Carter to a one-year extension, the team announced.

Carter, who turns 31 on Feb. 19, played 11 games with the Falcons in a backup role after joining the team in September after Atlanta’s defense became riddled with injuries. He recorded 21 tackles.

In his eight career seasons, Carter has 327 tackles, 5.0 sacks and five interceptions in 101 games (36 starts) with the Cowboys (2011-14), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015), New York Jets (2016-17) and Falcons.

—The New Orleans Saints have hired Darren Rizzi as special teams coordinator, head coach Sean Payton announced.

Rizzi, 48, has 26 years of college and NFL coaching experience, most recently with the Miami Dolphins from 2009-18. He spent his final two years with the Dolphins as associate head coach/special teams coordinator.

Over his eight seasons as coordinator, the Dolphins were first in the NFL with 11 blocked punts and second with 22 total blocked kicks.

