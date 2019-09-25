NFL notebook: Newton reportedly has Lisfranc injury

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is dealing with a Lisfranc injury and could require surgery, per multiple reports Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 12, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Newton is hoping rest and rehab will keep him out of a procedure for a second time in 2019. He had shoulder surgery in January.

Newton was sidelined after an 0-2 start during which he struggled with accuracy and did not run often. The injury by definition is displacement of the metatarsal bones, which often requires surgery and a lengthy recovery process that includes a hard cast for up to two months.

NFL Network, seconding a report from Joseph Person in Charlotte, reported that Kyle Allen is likely to be the starter for several weeks. Allen threw four touchdown passes and guided the Panthers to their first win of the 2019 season on Sunday at Arizona.

—Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters that he isn’t concerned about job security, one day after his team lost its third straight game to start the season.

The Redskins, who lost 31-15 to the Chicago Bears on Monday, visit the New York Giants (1-2) this weekend before hosting the New England Patriots (3-0) in Week 5.

Gruden, however, said he doesn’t feel as though he is coaching on a week-to-week basis. “No. I haven’t felt like that. But who knows?” the 52-year-old Gruden said.

—Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters he expects wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert to play Thursday at Green Bay.

However, Pederson said wideout DeSean Jackson is a “little further away” and likely will not return from his core muscle injury until Week 5 against the New York Jets. Jeffery injured his calf against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and missed Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. He practiced in full on Tuesday.

Goedert was hurt in Week 1 and dressed against Atlanta but did not play. He saw nine offensive snaps against the Lions, garnering one target, which he dropped in the end zone. Goedert was also a full participant in Tuesday’s practice.

—The Minnesota Vikings re-signed former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell and placed fellow wide receiver Chad Beebe on injured reserve.

Treadwell, selected by Minnesota with the 23rd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, was cut by the Vikings on Aug. 31. The 24-year-old recorded 35 receptions for 302 yards and a touchdown in 2018.

Beebe hurt his ankle in Minnesota’s 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. An MRI on Monday revealed torn ligaments in his ankle for the 25-year-old, who has two catches for 70 yards this season.

—Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks seemingly avoided significant injury to his right knee, head coach Matt Nagy told reporters.

Hicks left Monday night’s win over the Redskins in the second half and was seen limping to the locker room alongside trainers. He had been wearing a soft wrap on the knee. Nagy was vague in postgame comments about Hicks’ status, saying he was sore and adding “hopefully he’ll be OK.”

Hicks, 29, has one sack and three QB hits through three games this season after totaling 7.5 and 16, respectively, in 2018 en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

—Troy Aikman didn’t take too kindly to an unfavorable comparison to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After The Athletic Kansas City tweeted “ICYMI: Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman’s career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Fox Sports analyst was quick with a response on Twitter.

“iCYMI: Talk to me when when (sic) he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles,” Aikman, 52, wrote on Monday. Aikman won three Super Bowl rings during his 12-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. The six-time Pro Bowl selection threw for 32,942 yards with 165 touchdowns and 141 interceptions.

—The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed quarterback Blaine Gabbert on injured reserve, a month after he dislocated his left (non-throwing) shoulder in a preseason game.

Gabbert was hurt Aug. 23 against the Cleveland Browns and has not practiced since, though he was kept on the 53-man roster for the first three weeks of the regular season. He will be eligible to be recalled from IR after Week 11, if the team chooses to do so.

Ryan Griffin has served as Jameis Winston’s backup with Gabbert out.

—The New York Jets have reached a sponsorship agreement with 888casino NJ that will see the company’s branding displayed throughout MetLife Stadium at home games.

The Jets signed MGM as the team’s first official gaming partner last year.

888 will become an official club sponsor, with the Jets appearing on the company’s website. The gaming company will also able to use the Jets’ logo and other branding in marketing materials and advertisements.

—Field Level Media