NFL notebook: Panthers tight end Olsen re-fractures foot

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen re-fractured his right foot in the team’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Panthers confirmed Tuesday.

There are no plans for Olsen to undergo surgery at this time, Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said in a statement. The team will evaluate Olsen’s progress on a monthly basis, with the hope he returns this season.

“To say that I am disappointed in this development would be an understatement,” Olsen wrote in a note he posted on Twitter. “I believe my greatest career achievement has been my ability to play every game for over a decade. Unfortunately, the last two seasons have not continued that trend.”

Olsen was limited to seven games last year as the result of a broken right foot, which he had surgically repaired. Prior to last season, Olsen reached 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive years.

—Ben Roethlisberger has a minor elbow injury, and All-Pro guard David DeCastro suffered a broken hand in Sunday’s tie in Cleveland, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced.

Roethlisberger is expected to play Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Tomlin, the elbow injury is not serious and will not limit Roethlisberger on Sunday.

DeCastro’s status is less certain. He said following the 21-21 tie against the Browns that he felt fine and only missed two snaps to have his injury inspected by trainers.

—Wide receiver Corey Coleman agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots, the NFL Network reported.

Coleman, a first-round pick out of Baylor drafted 15th overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2016, was traded during training camp to the Buffalo Bills. He did not make the final roster and went unclaimed on waivers.

The Patriots also signed wide receiver Bennie Fowler after waiving Riley McCarron on Monday. McCarron fumbled a punt in the opener on Sunday.

—Offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo signed a two-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, who waived guard Kadeem Edwards.

Su’a-Filo will be used as a backup guard as the Cowboys work to iron out the kinks of an offensive line impacted by injuries. Travis Frederick is out indefinitely (replaced by Joe Looney) and All-Pro guard Zack Martin is getting back into the swing of things after a knee injury in training camp. Martin played Week 1 at Carolina.

Su’a-Filo, 27, worked out for the Cowboys last week. He was a second-round pick of the Houston Texans and started 41 games over the past four seasons. Signed by the Tennessee Titans in free agency, Su’a-Filo was released prior to the 2018 season.

—The Oakland Raiders believe long-snapper Andrew DePaola tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during Monday’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report from ESPN.

DePaola was injured during the first quarter of Monday’s game. Tight end Lee Smith replaced him, without major incident.

The Raiders signed the 31-year-old DePaola to a four-year, $4.27 million contract as a free agent this offseason, making him the league’s highest-paid long-snapper.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars activated defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the suspended list, releasing defensive tackle Michael Bennett in a corresponding move.

Fowler was suspended one game for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy, presumably for his role in a parking lot altercation in July of 2017.

Fowler, 24, went third overall in the 2015 draft and missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury, but he has tallied 12.0 sacks over the last two seasons as a situational pass rusher, including 8.0 sacks on just 464 defensive snaps in 2017.

