NFL notebook: Panthers tight end Olsen re-fractures foot

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen re-fractured his right foot in the team’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Panthers confirmed Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) talks with an official at the beginning of the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

There are no plans for Olsen to undergo surgery at this time, Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said in a statement. The team will evaluate Olsen’s progress on a monthly basis, with the hope he returns this season.

“To say that I am disappointed in this development would be an understatement,” Olsen wrote in a note he posted on Twitter. “I believe my greatest career achievement has been my ability to play every game for over a decade. Unfortunately, the last two seasons have not continued that trend.”

Olsen was limited to seven games last year as the result of a broken right foot, which he had surgically repaired. Prior to last season, Olsen reached 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive years.

—Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, the team announced.

The 2017 Pro Bowl selection suffered the injury during Thursday’s season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Following the game last Thursday, Deion reported soreness in his foot, so we sent him for further tests,” head coach Dan Quinn said in a statement. “We got the results of those tests back today, and he unfortunately will require a procedure that will result in us having to place him on injured reserve. We are bummed for Deion, but we do expect to get him back at some point this season.”

—Ben Roethlisberger has a minor elbow injury, and All-Pro guard David DeCastro suffered a broken hand in Sunday’s tie in Cleveland, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 9, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) stands on the sidelines on crutches during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Roethlisberger is expected to play Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Tomlin, the elbow injury is not serious and will not limit Roethlisberger on Sunday.

DeCastro’s status is less certain. He said following the 21-21 tie against the Browns that he felt fine and only missed two snaps to have his injury inspected by trainers.

—The New England Patriots announced the signing of wide receivers Corey Coleman and Bennie Fowler.

The Patriots also signed running back Kenjon Barner. The moves come a day after the team waived Riley McCarron, who fumbled a punt in the opener on Sunday.

Coleman, a first-round pick from Baylor drafted 15th overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2016, was traded during training camp to the Buffalo Bills. He did not make the final roster and went unclaimed on waivers.

—Offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo signed a two-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, who waived guard Kadeem Edwards.

Su’a-Filo will be used as a backup guard as the Cowboys work to iron out the kinks of an offensive line impacted by injuries. Travis Frederick is out indefinitely (replaced by Joe Looney) and All-Pro guard Zack Martin is getting back into the swing of things after a knee injury in training camp. Martin played Week 1 at Carolina.

Su’a-Filo, 27, worked out for the Cowboys last week. He was a second-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2014 draft and started 41 games over the past four seasons. Signed by the Tennessee Titans in free agency, Su’a-Filo was released prior to the 2018 season.

—Oakland Raiders long-snapper Andrew DePaola tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during Monday’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Jon Gruden confirmed.

DePaola, who will miss the rest of the season, was injured during the first quarter of the game. Tight end Lee Smith replaced him.

The Raiders signed the 31-year-old DePaola to a four-year, $4.27 million contract as a free agent this offseason, making him the league’s highest-paid long-snapper.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars activated defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the suspended list, releasing defensive tackle Michael Bennett in a corresponding move.

Fowler was suspended one game for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy, presumably for his role in a parking lot altercation in July 2017.

Fowler, 24, went third overall in the 2015 draft and missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury, but he has tallied 12.0 sacks over the last two seasons as a situational pass rusher, including 8.0 sacks on just 464 defensive snaps in 2017.

—The Washington Redskins re-signed Brian Quick, placed fellow receiver Cam Sims on injured reserve and waived linebacker Josh Keyes, the team announced.

Sims suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals. Another wideout, Trey Quinn, also is ailing with an ankle injury, leaving the team short on receivers and prompting the move to re-sign Quick.

Quick caught six passes for 76 yards for the Redskins last season. He was released on Sept. 1.

—Field Level Media