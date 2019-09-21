NFL notebook: Patriots release WR Brown

The Antonio Brown era in New England is over.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots announced they are cutting the controversial wide receiver Friday afternoon, just five days after Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and scored a touchdown in his debut with the team.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” the team said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick abruptly left his news conference earlier Friday after being asked repeated questions concerning Brown.

—Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton officially is out of Sunday’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Second-year QB Kyle Allen will start in Newton’s place.

The announcement was expected as Newton missed practice all week after aggravating a mid-foot sprain in Week 2’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He sustained the left foot injury in the third preseason game.

—The Dallas Cowboys are taking the restrictions off Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott’s action was measured in the Cowboys’ first two games after the running back missed the preseason while holding out for a new contract.

Elliott, who signed a six-year, $90 million contract earlier this month, played about half the snaps in Week 1 and 75 percent in Week 2. Overall, he has 36 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

—Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan wants to retain disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey and is willing to extend a huge offer despite the All-Pro’s request to be traded, according to a report.

“(It’s) worth noting that the owner Shad Khan loves Ramsey, would be willing, from what I understand, to pay him and make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL as soon as he possibly can,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said.

Ramsey is earning $3.6 million this season, and the Jaguars picked up his $13.7 million fifth-year option for 2020.

—Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee will miss Sunday’s game in Cleveland with a bruised lung, coach Sean McVay told reporters.

McVay added that offensive lineman Austin Blythe (ankle) and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald (back) are questionable when discussing the team’s most noteworthy injuries. Donald is expected to play.

—Cleveland Browns starting tight end David Njoku has been placed on injured reserve because of a broken wrist, the team announced.

—Hotel magnate Barron Hilton, an original owner in the American Football League, died at age 91 at his home in Los Angeles, his family announced.

—Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) have been ruled out of Sunday’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Frank Reich announced.

—Speedy rookie running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) will be out for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals visit New Era Field.

—Field Level Media