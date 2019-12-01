NFL notebook: Pryor reportedly in stable condition after stabbing

Free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh by a woman he is being charged with assaulting, according to a report by WPXI.

Pryor, 30, reportedly was stabbed in the shoulder and chest in the early hours overnight at his apartment. After initially being reported in critical condition, the former wideout was upgraded to stable and is expected to survive after undergoing surgery.

Pittsburgh police have a woman in custody, identified as 24-year-old Shalaya Briston. Per the WPXI report, she faces charges of criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault, with Pryor being charged with simple assault.

The former Ohio State quarterback, who has played for five teams since entering the NFL as a quarterback in 2011, was released by Jacksonville in September.

—Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen’s job could be in jeopardy as the team struggles through another down season, multiple outlets reported.

NFL Network reported owner Dan Snyder is “truly evaluating” the job status of Allen “for the first time” since he joined the team in December of 2009.

—Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock was activated off injured reserve as Brett Rypien was waived to make room for Lock, who could start Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Lock would be in line to be under center start versus the Chargers, coach Vic Fangio said the decision has yet to be reached. Brandon Allen started Denver’s last three games after a season-ending neck injury to Joe Flacco.

—The Detroit Lions placed quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve, ending his season and putting rookie David Blough in line for his second start in Week 14.

Driskel sat out a loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving because of a hamstring injury. The Lions lost their fifth consecutive game and are unsure of the status of regular starter Matthew Stafford, who has missed four consecutive games (hip, back).

—Cleveland safety Damarious Randall, who was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Pittsburgh wide receiver Diontae Johnson when the two teams last met, has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Randall did not make the trip to Pittsburgh due to a coach’s decision. Offensive lineman Greg Robinson (concussion) also was downgraded to out.

—While the New England Patriots mostly survived the flu outbreak that led to eight players missing practice on Wednesday, they have ruled out cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) for Sunday night’s game at Houston.

The team also announced that defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) has been downgraded to out. Only one player — backup tight end Ryan Izzo — is out due to the flu.

Five starters — All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, safety Patrick Chung, linebackers Jamie Collins Sr. and Dont’a Hightower, and left tackle Isaiah Wynn — reportedly were feeling better and were listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report.

—The Los Angeles Chargers activated starting safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips from injured reserve.

The Chargers have played without James all season, and Phillips broke his right arm in Week 2. James underwent surgery on Aug. 22 in which a new screw was inserted in his right foot after an old screw — from an operation while at Florida State — bent during a training camp practice.

—Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard has been ruled out for Sunday’s road game against the Miami Dolphins.

Howard has nursed a shoulder injury since rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown against his former team in the Eagles’ victory over Chicago on Nov. 3. The 25-year-old leads the team in carries (119), rushing yards (525) and rushing touchdowns (six).

—Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was listed as questionable to play in Monday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Thielen initially injured his hamstring on a touchdown catch against Detroit on Oct. 20. The 29-year-old attempted to play at Kansas City two weeks later but lasted only seven snaps and has not played since.

—Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is expected to play in Monday night’s contest against Minnesota after missing one game with a core-muscle injury.

The Seahawks listed Clowney as questionable on their Saturday injury report. Clowney was a limited practice participant for the second straight day, leading to optimism from Seattle coach Pete Carroll. Clowney suffered the injury against San Francisco on Nov. 11.

—The Houston Texans placed rookie offensive tackle Tytus Howard on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Howard was previously listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against New England prior to Saturday’s decision. Howard missed two games earlier this season with a partially torn MCL, an injury he suffered during an Oct. 13 game against Kansas City.

—The New York Giants placed long snapper Zak DeOssie, who is nursing wrist and knee injuries, on injured reserve, the team announced.

The Giants promoted Colin Holba from the practice squad to take DeOssie’s roster spot ahead of Sunday’s game against Green Bay in East Rutherford, N.J.

—Field Level Media