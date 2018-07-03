NFL notebook: QB Rosen impresses Cardinals teammate Peterson

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson expects veteran Sam Bradford to be the team’s starting quarterback to begin the 2018 season, but also said rookie Josh Rosen “blew my mind” during offseason workouts.

Peterson made the comments Monday to SiriusXM NFL Radio, adding that Bradford will “for sure” be the Week 1 starter as long as he is healthy and the team can protect him. However, he was equally as impressed by Rosen’s football IQ and skill set.

“Just to see him run hurry up offense, to see him make all these different checks, to see him put guys in position. I was completely stunned when I saw it,” Peterson said. “I was like, ‘This guy’s only been here a week, and he’s already doing what? We’re already running two-minute offense now?’”

Rosen was selected by the Cardinals with the 10th overall pick — the fourth quarterback off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft despite his success in three years as UCLA’s starter. Arizona thought enough of him to move up five spots to secure Rosen, giving up a third-round pick to do so.

—Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson continues to dispel any notion that he will attempt to return to the NFL.

“I don’t want to play,” Johnson said when asked by TMZ Sports at Los Angeles International airport. “See these fingers, man? I ain’t trying to catch no more footballs.”

Johnson announced his retirement from the league following the 2015 season. The then-30-year-old was still dominant in his final campaign, hauling in 88 passes for 1,214 yards and nine touchdowns and being named a Pro Bowler for the sixth time.

—When the Eagles meet the Saints in New Orleans on Nov. 18, Philadelphia will wear its home green jerseys. That’s because Saints coach Sean Payton lost a wager to Eagles coach Doug Pederson at the annual coaches’ golf outing during the NFL meetings earlier this year.

Pederson told reporters that on the course with his fellow coaches, “those competitive juices” got to them. So Payton and Pederson came up with a few unique bets.

“Obviously they couldn’t believe it,” said Pederson of telling Eagles ownership about the bets. “But we had a great day, it was fun, it was exciting. And listen, when those competitive juices are flowing, he wanted to beat me and I wanted to beat him. That’s just the way it goes.”

—Field Level Media