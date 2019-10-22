NFL notebook: Quick return unlikely for Mahomes

Asked Monday how soon Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes could return from his dislocated right kneecap, coach Andy Reid said it would be a “stretch” to expect his star to be back for the Chiefs’ Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers.

Regarding a progress report, Reid said, “I don’t think you put a timeline on this thing. You go off how he feels and what the doctors say and go with it. I don’t think there’s a set time, though. I know people want a time, but I don’t think you can do that with this injury.”

Veteran Matt Moore replaced Mahomes last week in a 30-6 win at Denver, and he is expected to get the call against Green Bay.

—Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle.

Coach Dan Quinn said that Ryan will not take part in practice to start the week, but he added that no determination was made regarding the QB’s availability for the Sunday game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

Matt Schaub replaced Ryan last week and completed all six of his pass attempts for 65 yards and a touchdown.

—Quarterback Kyle Allen will start his fifth consecutive game this weekend when the Carolina Panthers visit the San Francisco 49ers, coach Ron Rivera announced.

The Panthers have won all four games with Allen under center this season, with the 23-year-old completing 80 of 122 passes (65.6 percent) for 901 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception.

Fellow quarterback Cam Newton is still working his way back from a foot sprain sustained in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

—Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cleared to rejoin the team for practice as he nears completion of an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.

Hunt was at practice to start the week and received a hug from quarterback Baker Mayfield. He can return Nov. 10 against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

—The Philadelphia Eagles released veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

Scandrick, 32, played 36 snaps and contributed three tackles Sunday night in the Eagles’ 37-10 loss to his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. He played in only three games for Philadelphia this season.

—The Baltimore Ravens expect outside linebacker Pernell McPhee to miss the rest of the season after he likely sustained a torn triceps Sunday in a 30-16 victory over the Seahawks.

McPhee has 19 tackles this season, including three sacks, while starting all seven games.

—Detroit Lions starting running back Kerryon Johnson had his injured right knee examined, and ESPN reported he is in danger of missing some games.

Lions coach Matt Patricia said he hopes to have an update on Johnson on Tuesday.

—The NFL suspended Tampa Bay rookie defensive lineman Terry Beckner for four games without pay for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

—Miami safety Bobby McCain faces discipline from the team and a police investigation after he allegedly spit in the face of a Buffalo fan after the Dolphins’ loss to the Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

—The Houston Texans acquired cornerback Gareon Conley from the Oakland Raiders for a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, multiple media outlets reported.

—Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is expected to miss several weeks with a “rather significant” hamstring injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

—The New England Patriots were turned down by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after inquiring about a potential trade for tight end O.J. Howard, according to a Sports Illustrated report.

—Los Angeles Chargers left guard Forrest Lamp will miss the rest of the season with a broken ankle, the NFL Network reported.

—Field Level Media