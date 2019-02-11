NFL notebook: Rams CB Robey-Coleman fined for Super Bowl hit

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has been smacked with a hefty fine for a hit in a second straight playoff game.

FILE PHOTO - Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a prone New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Patriots won 13-3.

The hit drew a 15-yard penalty, unlike the play in the NFC championship game that saw him fined the same amount two weeks earlier.

The controversial non-call was a major factor in the Rams’ 26-23 overtime victory that earned the team a Super Bowl berth.

—The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Jemal Singleton as their new running backs coach, according to multiple reports, giving the team two new assistant coaches who were recently lured from the Oakland Raiders.

The Bengals hired former Raiders quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan on Thursday as their new offensive coordinator.

Singleton was a running backs coach with the Raiders for one season. He was previously the Indianapolis Colts’ running backs coach from 2016-17. Prior to coaching in the NFL, he served as an assistant at Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Air Force, where he spent nine seasons before departing after the 2010 season.

—Longtime NFL referee Red Cashion, known for his enthusiastic “First down!” calls, died at age 87, a Texas newspaper reported.

Cashion’s family confirmed his passing to the Bryan-College Station Eagle.

Popular with the fans and respected by coaches and players, Cashion officiated for 25 seasons in the NFL (1972-96) and was the referee in Super Bowl XX and Super Bowl XXX.

—Field Level Media