NFL notebook: Rams cut Gurley, Matthews

The Los Angeles Rams released running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, the team announced Thursday.

Gurley officially was let go after what was reportedly an extensive effort to find a trade partner.

Gurley had yet to begin the massive extension he signed prior to the 2018 season. He has a cap hit of $17.25 million in 2020, the first season of a four-year, $57 million extension signed in July 2018.

The Rams avoided a $10.5 million bonus payment due Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Matthews was owed a $2 million bonus on Friday.

—New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for coronavirus.

The 56-year-old coach confirmed his diagnosis with ESPN, becoming the first known case within the NFL’s ranks.

Payton said he wasn’t feeling well Sunday, got tested Monday and received his results Thursday. He said he feels fatigued but has no fever or cough. He is resting at home under quarantine and is optimistic about making a full recovery.

—Disgruntled cornerback Darius Slay got his wish: a trade out of Detroit and a big contract with his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to multiple reports, the trade will be made official once the teams can work out details of a physical during the moratorium on player visits to team facilities. The restrictions were put in place in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Lions agreed to send Slay to the Eagles for third- and fifth-round draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Philadelphia will make Slay the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL on a three-year, $50 million extension, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.

—Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to discuss details of his contract, but the Tampa Bay Times reported that it would be for two years and $60 million, all guaranteed. With a new collective bargaining agreement in place and Brady several states away, the two sides were working to clarify mutual and mutually exclusive obligations.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported Brady would undergo a full physical Thursday in New York City.

Brady announced early Tuesday morning that he was continuing his football career but moving on from the New England Patriots.

—Tua Tagovailoa was a last-minute invite to the Miami Dolphins’ facility before the NFL shut down prospect visits last week, NFL Network reported.

The Alabama quarterback was cleared for physical activity without limitation on March 9 and plans a pro day April 9 in Tuscaloosa. But that workout might not happen with pro days and workouts on hold as part of the NFL’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dolphins own the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and have been linked to Tagovailoa since last season.

—One year after trading for Joe Flacco, the Denver Broncos parted ways with the quarterback.

The team said it would release the 35-year-old veteran with a failed physical designation. He was placed on injured reserve after eight games last season due to a herniated cervical disk in his neck.

Releasing the 12-year veteran saves the Broncos $10.05 million against the 2020 salary cap.

—The Denver Broncos acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, the teams announced.

Casey, 30, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Titans and earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2019 after registering 44 tackles and five sacks in 14 starts.

—The New York Giants and free agent quarterback Colt McCoy agreed to terms on a contact, multiple media outlets reported. ESPN reported that the one-year deal for McCoy includes $1.5 million guaranteed. According to SNY, the contract’s full value is $2.25 million.

—The Arizona Cardinals signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to a one-year contract, the team announced. The contract is worth up to $8.5 million, according to Schefter.

—The Minnesota Vikings and kicker Dan Bailey agreed to contract terms, the team announced. While the Vikings didn’t disclose any details, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported it is a three-year deal.

—The Washington Redskins agreed to contract terms with running back J.D. McKissic. NFL Network reported that he got a two-year deal.

—The Miami Dolphins re-signed safety Adrian Colbert on a one-year, $1,775,000 deal.

—Tight end Logan Thomas agreed to a free agent deal with the Redskins, the team announced.

—The Green Bay Packers announced that they re-signed defensive back Will Redmond.

