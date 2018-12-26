NFL notebook: Rams' Gurley (knee) in limbo for finale

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Todd Gurley could miss his second straight game with a knee injury Sunday against San Francisco.

Dec 16, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) carries the ball during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Rams were in a similar position last weekend, ultimately deciding to deactivate the three-time Pro Bowl selection just before their 31-9 win Sunday at Arizona. Gurley leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (17) and total touchdowns (21) but has been dealing with inflammation in his left knee since Week 15.

The Rams (12-3) are competing with Chicago (11-4) for a first-round bye, but McVay said Gurley’s health takes precedence over playoff positioning.

“We want to do what’s best for Todd most importantly and what’s best for Todd is also what’s best for our football team,” McVay said.

—Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will be questionable to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular-season finale, head coach Mike Tomlin said.

Conner is expected to return to practice this week, which will help determine whether or not he can play Sunday. The Steelers’ only realistic path to the playoffs is to beat the visiting Bengals and have the Cleveland Browns beat the Ravens in Baltimore, which would give Pittsburgh the AFC North title.

In Conner’s absence, the Steelers have relied primarily on rookie Jaylen Samuels, who has 328 scrimmage yards on 54 touches over the last three games. Pittsburgh has also given more carries to Stevan Ridley, but he lost a critical fumble in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

—D.J. Swearinger is heading back to Arizona after being claimed off waivers from the Washington Redskins.

Swearinger, 27, had three interceptions, nine passes defensed and 73 tackles in 20 games (13 starts) over parts of two seasons with the Cardinals. He left as a free agent in March 2017, signing a three-year, $13.5 million deal with Washington.

Arizona owes Swearinger — a Pro Bowl alternate in the midst of a career season — less than $200,000 for the rest of this year’s salary and has him under contract for $4.25 million in 2019.

—Phillip Lindsay, who enjoyed an impressive rookie season, will miss the season finale due to a right wrist injury.

The Denver Broncos rookie running back sustained ligament damage and a possible scaphoid fracture for which he will receive a second opinion, according to Denver’s 9News.com and NFL Network. Lindsay was hurt Monday night in the Broncos’ 27-14 road loss at Oakland.

Lindsay finished with 1,037 rushing yards on 192 carries. He just missed breaking the league record for the most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie. Dominic Rhodes set the mark of 1,104 yards with the Indianapolis Colts in 2001.

—The Green Bay Packers placed defensive tackle Kenny Clark on injured reserve, according to an ESPN report.

Clark hurt his elbow in Week 14, and the Packers announced last week he would not play again this season. However, they kept him on the roster and left him inactive for their past two games, a road loss to the Chicago Bears and an overtime road win over the New York Jets.

The move officially ends a breakout season for Clark, as the 2016 first-round pick had six sacks, nine QB hits and 55 tackles in 13 games while being named a Pro Bowl alternate.

—Field Level Media