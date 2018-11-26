NFL notebook: Ramsey credits QB he trash-talked

The “trash” quarterback topped the trash-talker on Sunday as Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills earned a 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Orchard Park, N.Y.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 18, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey (20) makes an interception in front of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Ramsey made headlines last summer when he criticized the Bills’ selection of Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the draft, telling GQ magazine, “I think Allen is trash. I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. ... We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback.”

On Sunday, Allen did much of his damage with his legs instead of his arm, producing 99 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. He completed just 8 of 19 passes for 160 yards and a TD without throwing an interception. Ramsey said postgame, “He did enough to get their team the win. ... Not a lot of (passing stats) ... but I know he ran the ball really well.”

—Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson were ejected after a brawl between the two teams late in the third quarter.

The players threw multiple punches at each other in a melee on the sideline outside the end zone that spilled up to the wall in front of the first row of stands. Fournette’s helmet was pushed off as the two struggled, and both players tumbled to the ground.

—Jaguars offensive lineman Andrew Norwell was helped off the field and carted to the locker room after injuring his ankle in the loss to the Bills.

Norwell sustained the injury while he was pass blocking on the first play of the fourth quarter. He could not put any weight on his injured leg and did not return to the game.

—Running back Melvin Gordon left in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ win over the Arizona Cardinals with a right knee injury and did not return.

ESPN reported Gordon has an MCL injury that could put his availability in doubt for next week’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“His knee is swollen right now,” coach Anthony Lynn said postgame. “We don’t know exactly what it is. We’ll get a further evaluation tomorrow, and we’ll go from there.”

—Linebacker Reuben Foster was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday morning, hours after he was arrested in Tampa, Fla., on suspicion of domestic-violence battery. The former first-round pick will be subject to waivers on Monday.

General manager John Lynch told reporters that he and head coach Kyle Shanahan were disappointed in Foster, 24, who was arrested Saturday night at the team’s hotel on domestic violence charges.

“What transpired yesterday ... it’s more of a comment on him not living up to what we have communicated, and to the energy and the time we’ve invested in him,” Lynch said.

—Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield was clear about his feelings toward former head coach Hue Jackson, who joined the rival Cincinnati Bengals two weeks after being fired by the Browns.

Following the Browns’ 35-20 win over the Bengals, Jackson sought out Mayfield at midfield for a greeting, but the quarterback offered only a curt handshake before moving on. Mayfield told reporters afterward he “didn’t feel like talking” to Jackson.

“Just somebody who was in our locker room asking us to play for him, and then he goes to a different team we play twice a year,” Mayfield continued. “Everybody can have their spin on it, but that’s how I feel. ... We have people we believe in calling the plays now.”

—The right thumb injury that knocked Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton out of the loss to Cleveland is not likely a long-term issue, coach Marvin Lewis said after the game.

Pro Football Talk reported that X-rays were negative and the initial diagnosis is a thumb sprain. It’s unclear if Dalton will be ready to face the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

—San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward broke his left forearm and likely will miss the rest of the season, Shanahan said after the 49ers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

—Field Level Media