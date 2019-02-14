NFL notebook: Ravens trading QB Flacco to Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle to trade quarterback Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 22, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Flacco, 34, was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season. He was the Ravens’ starter since 2008 until a hip injury in 2018 sent him to the sideline after Week 9. Rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson took over for Flacco, who has been hampered by hip and back injuries, and Jackson didn’t relinquish the starting role.

Teams are prohibited from commenting on trades until they are officially processed when the new NFL year begins March 13.

Baltimore went 4-5 with Flacco as the starter last season. Jackson led the Ravens to a 6-1 record and the AFC North title.

—Louisiana Tech pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson is no longer invited to take part in the NFL Scouting Combine later this month, according to NFL Network.

The league rescinded the invitation when a background check showed Ferguson, a possible first-round selection in April’s NFL draft, was convicted of simple battery following an incident at a McDonald’s during his freshman year at Louisiana Tech, according to the report.

The NFL will not allow players to participate at the combine if a background check shows a record of a felony or misdemeanor conviction involving violence.

—The Los Angeles Chargers announced they will decline defensive tackle Corey Liuget’s option for 2019, meaning he will hit free agency in March.

General manager Tom Telesco added in a statement that “the door is certainly not closed for a possible return in the future,” suggesting Liuget could be re-signed.

Liuget was set to count $9.5 million against the cap in 2019, including a $4 million roster bonus due on March 15. The Chargers will save $8 million against the cap by letting him go.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars signed kicker Josh Lambo to a contract extension, the team announced.

Lambo connected on 38 of 41 field goal attempts (92.7 percent) in his past two seasons with the Jaguars, including hitting 6 of 7 from 50-plus yards. He has a career long of 57 yards and hit a franchise-record 24 consecutive field goals spanning two seasons.

Lambo, who could have become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, confirmed on Twitter that the extension was for four seasons, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported it is worth $15.5 million.

—The Cincinnati Bengals and Todd Grantham are meeting for a second time to discuss the team’s defensive coordinator position, according to multiple reports.

Grantham, currently the defensive coordinator at Florida, was viewed as the leading candidate to join new coach Zac Taylor’s staff, according to NFL Network.

Grantham, 52, coached in the NFL from 1999-2009, including three years as the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns from 2005-07.

—Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee has decided he wants to play in 2019, The Athletic reported.

The oft-injured, nine-year veteran contemplated retirement after the Cowboys’ season ended with a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 12.

Now that the 32-year-old Lee has decided he wants to keep playing, the Cowboys will have a decision to make. Lee is due to make $7 million with a $10 million cap hit in 2019, according to Spotrac.

—The San Francisco 49ers released offensive lineman Garry Gilliam, a move that frees up $5 million in cap space.

After playing his first three NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Gilliam signed with the 49ers in April 2017 and appeared in 24 games (one start) over the past two seasons.

Gilliam, 28, was slated to count $5 million against San Francisco’s salary cap in 2019, but none of that was guaranteed.

—The Rams are promoting Jedd Fisch to assistant offensive coordinator amid changes on the offensive staff of head coach Sean McVay, Sports Illustrated reported.

Shane Waldron will move from coaching tight ends to quarterbacks while retaining his role as the passing game coordinator. The Rams are reportedly bringing in Wes Phillips — the son of Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips — to coach tight ends.

Fisch, 42, served as a senior offensive assistant last season in his first year with the Rams. He was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at UCLA in 2017, and he spent two seasons at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh before that.

—Offensive tackle Donovan Smith has started all 64 games since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him in the second round in 2015. That streak won’t end soon if the Buccaneers can help it, according to a report by the Tampa Bay Times.

The newspaper said the team will try to re-sign the 6-foot-6, 338-pound lineman before he becomes a free agent in March, or the Buccaneers will use the franchise tag.

A long-term deal with Smith, 25, likely would average $12 million to $13 million per year, while the franchise tag for offensive linemen this year is projected to be around $14 million, according to the Times.

