NFL notebook: Redskins claim troubled LB Foster

Less than three days after he was arrested on domestic violence charges, linebacker Reuben Foster was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Washington Redskins.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 27, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) looks on following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers released Foster on Sunday morning, hours after his arrest at the team hotel in Tampa, Fla.

Doug Williams, Washington’s senior vice president of player personnel, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon there is no guarantee the team will activate Foster. The NFL placed the linebacker on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Being on the commissioner’s exempt list means Foster cannot practice with the team or attend games, but he may attend meetings or participate in individual workouts or other allowed non-football activities. The NFL has not announced if it will suspend Foster, 24, who has a history of legal difficulties in addition to his most recent arrest.

—Jameis Winston reached a settlement with an Uber driver who claimed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback groped her in Arizona in 2016, according to multiple reports.

The woman — identified only as Kate P. — filed a sexual battery lawsuit against Winston in September. She was seeking $75,000 in damages after accusing Winston of grabbing her crotch while they waited in a drive-through of a fast food restaurant in March 2016.

The Tampa Bay Times cited court documents filed jointly Monday in federal court in Arizona. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Winston was suspended for the first three games of the season over the incident despite not being criminally charged.

—If Leonard Fournette’s one-game suspension is upheld, the Jacksonville Jaguars running back could miss out on a lot more than one game check.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, multiple league sources say Fournette’s contract contains “sufficient language to support an argument that the suspension voids the remaining guarantees in Fournette’s four-year rookie contract, wiping out a $7 million obligation that extends over 2019 and 2020.”

Additionally, Florio reports that the team does not have to make that decision after this season. In other words, Jacksonville can bring Fournette back for the 2019 season at the $2.9 million he is owed, then decide after that season whether to pay him the $4.1 million he is owed for 2020. Fournette was suspended one game following a fight with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson on Sunday.

—Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry returned to the team and is likely to practice this week, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Berry sustained a torn left Achilles in the season opener last season and missed the remainder of the season. He was in Chiefs camp but has not practiced since injuring his right heel on Aug. 11. Berry dealt with the same issue — pain in his right heel — in camp in 2017 before tearing the Achilles in the other heel.

Berry, who turns 30 next month, is a three-time first-team All-Pro in just five full seasons on the field. Despite their 9-2 record, the Chiefs rank 30th in the NFL in total defense and last in defense against the pass.

—Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, one day after suffering a stinger, coach Mike Vrabel said during a press conference.

Butler was injured late in the first half Monday night during the Titans’ loss to the Houston Texans. Whether he can play Sunday against the New York Jets will be determined later in the week.

Butler, 28, has just one interception in 11 games with the Titans. He is in the first season of a five-year, $61 million deal.

—Kicker Graham Gano’s struggles apparently have the Carolina Panthers looking at their options.

According to SiriusXM’s Adam Caplan, the team worked out four kickers: Chandler Catanzaro, Sam Ficken, Matt McCrane and Caleb Sturgis.

In Carolina’s past two games — losses at Detroit and to Seattle at home — Gano has missed an extra point and two field goals. The Panthers (6-5) dropped the two games by a combined four points.

—The Minnesota Vikings placed starting strong safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve, the team announced. Sendejo injured his groin Oct. 7 in the Vikings’ 23-21 win over Philadelphia and hasn’t been on the field since.

The Vikings moved cornerback Craig James from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and signed cornerback Jalen Myrick to fill the practice squad spot. Anthony Harris has settled into the starting spot in Sendejo’s place.

—Field Level Media