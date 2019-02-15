NFL notebook: Riley dismisses concerns over Murray's height

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray likely will be one of the most talked about — and divisive — prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft, mixing electric Heisman-winning talent in a package that is usually considered too short by league standards.

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter of the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Murray, who was listed as 5-foot-10 by Oklahoma, will get an official measurement when he attends the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month.

Sooners coach Lincoln Riley, in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday, relayed what he tells scouts about how Murray’s height would affect his playmaking in the NFL.

“Oh, I think it’s just talking about how we used him and how between having Baker (Mayfield) and Kyler here, (there wasn’t) a scenario where we said, ‘Well, we’re not going to run this play or not going to run that play or not going to protect this or that because these guys are 5-10 and 6-foot instead of 6-4,’” Riley said. “I mean, it’s just never come into the equation with us, and we do quite a bit with those guys.”

—NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he already has his dream job and hasn’t “given any thought” to inquiries from NFL owners about switching leagues.

ESPN reported that Silver has been approached by several NFL owners and a number of Fortune 500 companies during his five-year run with the NBA.

“I’ll just say I have not given it any thought,” Silver told ESPN. “I feel very fortunate to be in this position. As a longtime fan, as a longtime league employee, the opportunity to become the commissioner of this league was beyond anything I even ever dreamed of as a kid.”

—The New Orleans Saints intend to block Cincinnati from interviewing secondary coach Aaron Glenn for the Bengals’ vacant defensive coordinator position, NFL Network reported.

The news of the Saints’ plans came hours after ESPN reported the Bengals had interest in Glenn for their opening. ESPN’s report came shortly after Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham rebuffed Cincinnati’s interest.

Grantham met twice with Bengals officials this week, according to reports, but the Gators announced Thursday that Grantham is staying, receiving a one-year contract extension and a raise to $1.8 million per year.

—San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon will become a free agent after the team declined his option for 2019, NFL Network reported.

Garcon spent two seasons in San Francisco but played only 16 total games due to injuries and ended up on injured reserve each season. He turns 33 in August.

The 49ers will save just over $1 million against the cap, with $7.2 million of Garcon’s $8.275 million salary remaining as dead money.

—The agent for Louisiana Tech pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson said disinviting his client from this month’s combine sends the wrong message to players who make mistakes and try to make amends.

Ferguson, a potential first-round pick in April’s NFL draft, was convicted of misdemeanor simple battery following an incident at a McDonald’s during his freshman year at Louisiana Tech. According to a statement Thursday from his agent, Safarrah Lawson, Ferguson received a deferred judgment and a $189 fine.

“Since that day Jaylon has been a fine and upstanding student athlete that personifies the things we are trying to teach our young people today,” Lawson wrote. .”.. As opposed to penalizing and vilifying the future players of the league, we would hope the league would allow Jaylon and other similarly situated players the opportunity to prove to potential employers that they are remorseful, and have learned from their mistakes, accepted responsibility, want to be good role models and are better people now for it.”

—Five assistant coaches were announced as additions to the staff of Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, including former NFL defensive lineman Brentson Buckner.

FILE PHOTO - Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v New York Knicks - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - January 17, 2019 Commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver during a press conference before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

He was named defensive line coach, and the Raiders also introduced Taver Johnson as an assistant defensive backs coach, John Morton as a senior offensive assistant, A.J. Neibel as head strength and conditioning coach, and Kirby Wilson as running backs coach.

Buckner, a second-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1994, spent last season in the same role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also has coached with the Arizona Cardinals and was a coaching intern with the Steelers.

—Field Level Media