NFL notebook: Six players get franchise tag

Six players received the franchise designation before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline: San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and five pass rushers from around the NFL — DeMarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Grady Jarrett, Frank Clark and Dee Ford.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 16, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) after a win against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports - 11858548

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Lawrence, Houston Texans outside linebacker Clowney, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jarrett, Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Clark and Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Ford could all sign long-term deals but their prospects for those riches vary.

Lawrence is reportedly perturbed by the repeat tag and has no intention to report without a long-term deal in Dallas, while Ford could be traded for the right offer, according to reports.

A non-exclusive tag means Clowney can talk to other teams, which would have to give up two first-round picks as compensation if the Texans didn’t match an offer sheet, while both the 49ers and Falcons have been out front with their position, which is to sign Gould and Jarrett to long-term contracts.

—According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens released safety Eric Weddle. The reported $7.5 million in cap space the team gains could be used to sweeten an offer to linebacker C.J. Mosley as he prepares to enter free agency.

Last month, the Ravens agreed to trade quarterback Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos to free up a reported $10.5 million in cap space.

Weddle, 34, signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Ravens before the 2016 season after spending nine seasons with the Chargers. He made the Pro Bowl in all three seasons in Baltimore.

—The New York Giants did not use their franchise tag on safety Landon Collins, setting the 25-year-old, three-time Pro Bowl selection free and onto the open market.

The four-year pro can become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year begins March 13. A franchise tag would have guaranteed Collins a one-year, $11.15 million deal.

Collins has led the Giants in tackles in each of his four seasons after being selected in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Other roster news of note:

—New England did not use the franchise tag on any player, making defensive end Trey Flowers one of the top free agents hitting the market.

—The Arizona Cardinals have cut veteran linebacker Josh Bynes, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, clearing more than $1.8 million from Arizona’s salary cap.

—The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed left tackle Donovan Smith to a three-year deal worth a reported $41 million.

—The Chicago Bears released linebacker Sam Acho after the 30-year-old was limited to just four games because of a torn pectoral muscle.

—The Texans released 2015 first-round pick Kevin Johnson after concussions and head injuries limited him to 13 games the past two seasons.

—The Los Angeles Rams reportedly did not exercise their 2019 option on center John Sullivan and released linebacker Mark Barron, reportedly clearing more than $13 million in cap space.

—NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Chiefs have begun negotiating a long-term, “record-setting” extension with wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

—The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly restructured the contract of offensive tackle Lane Johnson, converting his base salary into signing bonuses allocated over multiple years to free up cap space.

—The Indianapolis Colts re-signed defensive lineman Margus Hunt, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent later this month.

—According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Oakland Raiders finalized an agreement on a one-year lease with the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum that would keep them in Northern California in 2019 before they officially move to Las Vegas in 2020.

But it is not known when the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority Board Commissioners will vote on whether to approve the agreement.

—Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was jailed without bail Monday, accused of new charges of lewd conduct against a 77-year-old woman at a Carlsbad, Calif., gym last month while out on bail on charges of kidnapping and rape.

Winslow II, 35, was out on $2 million bond while facing trial next month on multiple counts of kidnapping and rape of two transient women, charges that were brought last June. If convicted on those charges, Winslow II could face life in prison.

