NFL notebook: T.O. says Brown wants out of Pittsburgh

Calling himself a mentor of Antonio Brown, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens said Friday that the wideout “wants to move on” from the Pittsburgh Steelers, in part because of a fractured relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 23, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Owens was asked on a Pro Football Talk podcast if he’s gotten the impression Brown wants out.

“Absolutely,” Owens replied. “He wants to move on. ... I don’t like how Ben has kind of thrown him under the bus in certain instances. ... I think Ben owes him a lot more respect than he has given him. ... I mean even from the standpoint of him saying he didn’t know anything about a blowup [during practice in Week 17] when he was part of the blowup.”

“I’ve talked with Antonio Brown throughout the course of year,” Owens said earlier in the interview. “And I’ve kind of known some of what has been going on. He’s leaned on me for advice, as somewhat of a mentor, so to speak. ... I think with him, I think it’s a fresh start to go elsewhere and part ways with the organization and with some of the things that he and Ben have been confronted with.”

—Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL for the helmet-to-helmet hit that didn’t draw a penalty flag late in the NFC championship Game against the New Orleans Saints, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The controversial non-call — which also should have been deemed pass interference — was a major factor in the Rams’ 26-23 overtime victory on Sunday that earned the club a Super Bowl berth.

New Orleans tight end Benjamin Watson challenged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to address the issue on Thursday. While Goodell has yet to speak on the matter publicly, Schefter reported the commissioner has spoken with Saints head coach Sean Payton.

—Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he hopes to re-sign linebacker C.J. Mosley, despite the challenge the team will face with 10 unrestricted free agents.

“Yeah, you’d rather have C.J. back,” Harbaugh at a team news conference. “There’s always the give and take of course. There’s limitations with the money. But C.J. wants to be back and we want him back, so I think that’s a really good formula for a player coming back. I’m not even going to entertain the possibility that won’t happen.”

The Ravens and Mosley have been negotiating since at least the spring but haven’t come to an agreement. The team and his agent reportedly held recent contract discussions.

—Harbaugh also provided general timelines for players who underwent surgeries after the season, none of whom should be in danger of missing some of the 2019 season.

Left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder surgery) is expected to be back by training camp, while safety Tony Jefferson (ankle), outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (sports hernia) and cornerback Tavon Young (sports hernia) are on track to be recovered within four to six weeks, meaning they should be prepared for offseason workouts.

Like Mosely, Smith is scheduled to hit free agency in March.

—The Chicago Bears have started the process of rectifying their kicking issues from this past season, signing Tulsa product Redford Jones on after a workout that reportedly included multiple hopefuls.

Jones’ agency, EnterSports Management, announced the signing via Twitter.

The Bears are not expected to retain Cody Parkey, who is the only kicker currently listed on the roster. Parkey, 26, not only missed seven field goals and three extra points during the regular season, but his would-be game-winning 43-yard attempt in the NFC wild-card round against the Philadelphia Eagles first hit the upright then the crossbar before bouncing back on the field, ending the Bears’ season.

—The NFL’s all-time leading scorer is coming back to pad his record.

The Indianapolis Colts and kicker Adam Vinatieri are close to a one-year deal for next season, according to multiple reports.

Vinatieri, who would be playing his 24th season, passed Hall of Fame member Morten Andersen for the scoring record in October.

—Mississippi receiver D.K. Metcalf, who underwent season-ending neck surgery in October, has been cleared to resume all football activity ahead of the NFL Combine.

His surgeon, Dr. Kevin Foley, said there are no limitations on Metcalf’s activities.

Metcalf is training for the combine in Phoenix and has been projected as a potential first-round selection.

—Field Level Media