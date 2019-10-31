NFL notebook: Testy Mayfield bolts news conference

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stormed out of his news conference on Wednesday after getting testy with a local reporter.

Oct 27, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) following a loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Grossi, a reporter for 850 ESPN in Cleveland, asked Mayfield about the team’s urgency during the final drive of the first half Sunday in a 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

With 2:19 left in the first half, down 17-7, the Browns regained possession at their 16-yard line. With 32 seconds left at their 39, Mayfield was sacked for a loss of 10 yards. A false-start penalty moved the Browns back even further before the Browns elected to run down the clock.

After a series of questions and answers, Grossi asked if Mayfield was “happy with that drive?” Replied Mayfield: “No, we didn’t score points. That’s the dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Tony.” He then abruptly ended his media session.

—Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was officially limited again at practice as he continues to work back from a dislocated right kneecap sustained Oct. 17 in Denver.

Coach Andy Reid said before practice Mahomes would “do a little more” than he did during last week’s practices, and the quarterback appeared to be moving more freely. During the portion of practice open to the media, Mahomes worked in as the second quarterback behind Matt Moore.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) returned to a limited practice after missing the past three games.

—Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams failed his physical due to discomfort when putting on his helmet.

Coach Bill Callahan said after practice that Williams wasn’t present because of the failed physical. Williams had surgery in the offseason to remove a cyst from his head.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection does not intend to play this season, NBC Washington reported, despite reporting to the team Tuesday.

—Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith appears on track to play on Sunday for the first time since getting injured in the season opener.

Smith sprained the MCL in his knee after just six snaps into Week 1 in Miami and has been out since. He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

—New York Jets safety Jamal Adams explained to reporters why he’s upset that his name was involved in trade discussions before the Tuesday deadline.

“It definitely hurt me,” said Adams, whom the Jets reportedly discussed with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. “I hold myself at a high level. You know the Rams, they don’t take calls on Aaron Donald. The Patriots don’t take calls on Tom Brady.”

On Tuesday, Adams tweeted that first-year general manager Joe Douglas “went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here!”

—While Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, he is not yet ready to practice and doesn’t appear close to a return.

James had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right foot on Aug. 22 and was given a timetable of about three months. He was placed on injured reserve before Week 1, ruling him out for at least eight weeks.

—Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said he wants the team to commit to him for many years, not just one.

Green, who is in the final season of a four-year, $60 million contract, is working his way back from an ankle injury sustained at the end of July.

—Bengals starting quarterback Andy Dalton said that he wished he’d heard the news that he was being benched earlier. The Bengals (0-8) announced just hours before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline that they were turning to rookie Ryan Finley.

“I wish they would have, at least if he (coach Zac Taylor) was thinking about it, at least try to let me see if I could end up somewhere or at least see if there was interest in possibly getting traded,” Dalton said, according to ESPN.

—The Seattle Seahawks placed starting safety Tedric Thompson on injured reserve but are close to getting back another injured player.

Tight end Ed Dickson has been designated to return off IR and is eligible to start practicing without counting against the 53-man roster limit. Dickson had been sidelined following knee surgery.

—Defensive back Kamrin Moore is seeking reinstatement by the NFL now that he has been cleared of domestic violence charges, his agent said in a statement.

Moore, 23, formerly with the New York Giants, was arrested July 11 in Linden, N.J., and charged with third-degree aggravated assault.

—Veteran guard Richie Incognito might be Oakland’s starting center against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said.

The Raiders also signed free agent center Erik Magnuson.

—The Patriots signed Nick Folk, one day after releasing fellow kicker Mike Nugent.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Folk previously kicked for the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), Jets (2010-16) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017).

—Jacksonville Jaguars special teams player Josh Robinson, 28, told the team that he is retiring, effective immediately.

—Field Level Media