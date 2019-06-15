NFL notebook: Texans abandon bid for Pats' Caserio

Nick Caserio is staying with the New England Patriots as the Texans withdrew their request Friday to interview Bill Belichick’s right-hand man for the vacant general manager post in Houston.

New England, in turn, dropped tampering charges, according to multiple media reports.

The Texans formally requested permission to interview Caserio, just as they did in January 2018, when the Patriots denied the request and the Texans moved on to hire Brian Gaine, who was fired on June 7.

Caserio, 43, has held his position since 2008 as the top personnel man for Belichick, who has final authority on personnel decisions.

—Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II will be retried in San Diego County on eight charges that left jurors deadlocked earlier this week.

On Monday, Winslow was found guilty of one count of felony rape as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge.

The jury, however, couldn’t agree on the other eight charges, which included six felony counts, and Judge Blaine K. Bowman declared a mistrial. The new trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.

—A day after the Patriots announced they acquired tight end Michael Roberts from Detroit, the Lions tweeted that Roberts “reverted back to the team’s roster, per trade conditions” and subsequently was released.

Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions and three touchdowns in 23 career games.

—Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was suspended for one game without pay due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.

The discipline is related to Gathers’ arrest on Aug. 31 in Frisco, Texas, on suspicion of marijuana possession. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in March and avoided jail time.

—Field Level Media