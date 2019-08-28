NFL notebook: Texans' Clowney visits Dolphins after firing agent

Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is looking for new representation and has even visited a potential new team, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

Clowney, who reportedly is frustrated with talks involving his NFL future, fired agent Bus Cook. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Clowney apparently did so over five days ago.

The 26-year-old Clowney has yet to sign his franchise tender, which is worth either $15,967,000 or $17,128,000 depending on the grievance over whether he’s a defensive end or an outside linebacker, and he has skipped all of training camp. He cannot be traded until the tender is signed, giving him leverage over any potential deal.

Multiple outlets also reported that Clowney met with the Miami Dolphins and had an in-person sit-down with head coach Brian Flores.

—Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is confident that quarterback Cam Newton will be under center for the team’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rivera said that there is “no doubt in my mind” that Newton will be on the field after sustaining a mid-foot sprain during last week’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.

Rivera’s stance on Newton is stronger than the one made last week by general manager Marty Hurney, who said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the quarterback’s availability for the Sept. 8 game.

—Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is physically ready to play football again, but he’s not sure if the desire will ever return.

Gronkowski, in a public appearance to discuss his partnership with CBDMedic, also discussed his retirement from football. He got emotional explaining how the injuries made him feel.

“I want to be clear to my fans: I needed to recover,” Gronkowski said. “I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down, and I didn’t like it. I was losing that joy in life.”

—The San Francisco 49ers released former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Malcolm Smith.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers signed Nick Williams to a one-year deal with the team dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Hurd (back), Dante Pettis (groin) and Trent Taylor (foot).

—Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has been cleared by team and independent doctors to resume rehab activities in his recovery from a fractured vertebra in his neck, NFL Network reported.

Pierre-Paul, who fractured the vertebra in a car accident on May 2, has not been cleared for football activities, but he can now work toward getting into playing shape with eyes on a potential midseason return.

—Carli Lloyd received an offer to kick in an NFL preseason game this week, her trainer told FOX Sports. Alas, Lloyd has plans, as the United States women’s national team is scheduled to play Thursday against Portugal.

Lloyd attended a joint training camp practice last week with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, and repeatedly drilled 40-yard field goals and even an attempt from 55 that went through.

According to Lloyd’s trainer, James Galanis, a team he wouldn’t name offered Lloyd a roster spot and a chance to kick in an NFL preseason game Thursday night.

—Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not expected to miss any time after sustaining a broken ring finger on his left hand during practice, multiple outlets reported.

Jackson, 32, is beginning his second stint with the Eagles after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.

—Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will sit out this week and perhaps much longer after his surgically repaired left knee didn’t respond well following Saturday night’s game against the Rams.

Butt played 11 snaps, catching two passes for 17 yards, on Saturday in his first game action since tearing his ACL during a practice last September. It was Butt’s third torn ACL dating back to college, after he tore his right ACL twice while at Michigan.

—Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden expects tight end Jordan Reed to be out of concussion protocol and ready to play in the regular-season opener Sept. 8 at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reed was put in the league’s concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. He has a history of concussions.

—Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank remains hopeful wide receiver Julio Jones will pocket a new contract before the start of the regular season, but admits time is running out to beat that deadline.

—The Houston Texans are inducting Bob McNair into their Ring of Honor, the team announced. McNair, who is the late owner and founder of the AFC South franchise, will be honored on Oct. 6 during the Texans’ home game against the Falcons.

