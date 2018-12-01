NFL notebook: Video shows Chiefs' Hunt shoving, kicking woman

Video released Friday by TMZ shows Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman during an offseason hotel disturbance in Cleveland.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 19, 2018; Los Angeles, CA: Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates scoring in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The incident occurred at The Metropolitan at 3:22 a.m. on Feb. 10, 2018, and involved then-19-year-old Abigail Ottinger from Berea, Ohio.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Chiefs sent Hunt home from the facility after learning the video had been released. One possibility is that Hunt could be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list while the situation plays out.

The Chiefs haven’t publicly commented since the release of the video. Reports indicate the NFL and Chiefs have been aware of the existence of the video, but it is not known whether the league or team viewed the footage.

—New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans after he was limited in practice for the third consecutive day.

Darnold has missed the past two games because of a right foot injury and is hopeful of being cleared to play Sunday. Veteran Josh McCown, who started in Darnold’s absence, was limited in Thursday’s practice with back and thumb injuries but was a full participant on Friday.

Coach Todd Bowles said he already had decided who will start against the Titans but plans not to reveal his choice until shortly before game time.

—The Baltimore Ravens listed Joe Flacco as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, a development that will likely lead to rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson’s third straight start.

Flacco has been dealing with a right hip injury since being hurt Nov. 4. He returned to practice on Thursday and was a limited participant again on Friday.

—Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants but took a positive step toward a Week 14 return.

Trubisky, recovering from a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, was able to throw during Friday’s practice for the first time since he was injured Nov. 18 on a direct hit from Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

The Bears will start Chase Daniel against the Giants (3-8), with Trubisky targeting the Week 14 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams (10-1).

—The Rams officially activated cornerback Aqib Talib from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Sunday at the Detroit Lions.

Talib was designated to return from IR on Monday — after missing eight games with an ankle injury that required surgery — and he practiced without issue during the week. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Talib will play, though he might not get a full share of reps.

—Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson will miss Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers due to his thumb injury, coach Dirk Koetter told reporters.

Jackson suffered the injury during a Week 11 game against the Giants and has been trying to play through the ailment. Earlier this week, he saw a hand specialist in Tampa and received a second opinion in New York. He returned to practice and was still having difficulties catching the ball.

—Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones will be back on the field Sunday for the first time since breaking his right foot in the season opener, said coach Dan Quinn.

Jones said he is looking forward to the contest against the Baltimore Ravens after nearly three months of inactivity. Jones suffered the injury against the Philadelphia Eagles and underwent surgery. He was activated from injured reserve earlier this month and was inactive for the past two games.

—Receiver A.J. Green is off the Cincinnati Bengals’ injury list, practiced on Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Green missed the last three games with a toe injury but said earlier this week he would be on the field this weekend. That can only benefit quarterback Jeff Driskel, who is taking over for the injured Andy Dalton for the 5-6 Bengals.

Left tackle Cordy Glenn (back) is doubtful.

—San Francisco 49ers wide receivers Marquise Goodwin (family issue) and Pierre Garcon (knee) were ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced.

Shanahan told reporters it is up to Goodwin as to what information to make public about his situation.

Goodwin also reportedly met with his teammates on Thursday. This will be his second straight missed game. He has 17 catches for 339 yards and a career-high four touchdown catches in eight games this season.

—Field Level Media