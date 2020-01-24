NFL notebook: Vikings reportedly name Kubiak as OC

The Minnesota Vikings have named Gary Kubiak their offensive coordinator, according to a report Thursday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

FILE PHOTO - Denver Broncos' head coach Gary Kubiak holds the Vince Lombardy Trophy as Broncos President and General Manager John Elway looks on after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in the NFL's Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Kubiak, 58, replaces Kevin Stefanski, who took the head coaching position with the Cleveland Browns.

Kubiak spent last season as Minnesota’s assistant head coach and offensive adviser.

He is a former head coach of the Houston Texans (2006-13) and Denver Broncos (2015-16), and a former offensive coordinator for the Broncos (1995-2005) and Baltimore Ravens (2014). He guided the Broncos to the Super Bowl 50 title.

—The NFL released data showing the number of diagnosed concussions went up slightly in 2019.

The league said players sustained 224 concussions overall in the pre-season and regular season. That was 10 more than in 2018 but far from the previous three-year average of 266.3 between 2015-17.

“From here on, we are going to be driving our concussion reduction efforts against that new benchmark,” NFL executive vice president of health and safety initiatives Jeff Miller said on a conference call with reporters.

—NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shared his thoughts on Eli Manning via social media, one day after the New York Giants announced the quarterback will retire following 16 seasons with the team. Manning is expected to formally announce his retirement in a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

“Eli Manning leaves an indelible imprint on the New York Giants, their fans, and the NFL,” Goodell said on his Twitter account. “His passion for the game, intense preparation, and the ability to rise to the occasion were the hallmarks of his career. Eli holds a special place in history, not just for hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and being named the Super Bowl MVP twice, but for how he transcended the game with the way he carried himself with his teammates, media, and — most importantly — the fans. That’s one of many reasons he was named Walter Payton Man of the Year.”

—Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce joined safety Jordan Lucas in sitting out practice due to illness.

Kelce, 30, had 10 catches for 134 yards and three scores in Kansas City’s 51-31 victory over Houston in the AFC divisional round on Jan. 12 before finishing with three receptions for 30 yards in a 35-24 win over Tennessee on Sunday.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson sat out Wednesday’s practice session with an illness as well.

—Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones said he expects to play without restriction in Super Bowl LIV.

Jones, 25, has nursed an ailing calf throughout the playoffs, with the injury preventing him from playing in Kansas City’s victory over Houston in the AFC divisional round. He recorded two tackles in the Chiefs’ victory over Tennessee in the AFC title game.

—San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was spotted running on a side field during a practice session.

The activity can be considered a plus as Coleman works his way back from a dislocated shoulder sustained Sunday during the second quarter of San Francisco’s 37-20 trouncing of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

—Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has played his entire NFL career in the Queen City, but the pending unrestricted free agent doesn’t seem enamored if a franchise tag is used to keep him there.

The Cincinnati Enquirer previously reported that the Bengals plan to use the franchise tag on Green if they can’t come to terms on a long-term contract resolution before the March 10 deadline. That tag will cost $18 million.

“The franchise tag is not the best thing,” Green told Elise Jesse of WLWT. “But like I said, I’m not turning down $18 million.”

—The Las Vegas Raiders signed cornerback Nevin Lawson to a one-year extension for the 2020 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport cited a source as saying the deal is worth $3.29 million. Lawson started five of the Raiders’ last seven games in 2019.

—The Hollywood (Fla.) Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown, two days after the free agent wide receiver and his trainer allegedly attacked a moving company truck driver.

Police spokesman Christian Latta said in a news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery (a felony), burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

The driver alleges he was the victim of battery by Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, and Brown himself. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery, and he was arraigned at the Broward County Jail on Tuesday. Holt was released after posting a $20,000 bond on Wednesday.

Slideshow (4 Images)

—An alleged victim told police that a man who threatened to kill Nashville barbershop patrons on Sunday was upset after the Titans lost the AFC Championship Game to the Chiefs earlier that day.

The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested Timothy L. Douglas, who was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony weapon possession, according to the website of WSMV-TV in Nashville.

—Field Level Media