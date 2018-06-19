NFL notebook: Vikings to honor late coach Green

Late Minnesota Vikings coach Dennis Green, who died of a heart attack at age 67 in July of 2016, will be inducted into the team’s ring of honor in September.

File photo: Minnesota Vikings coach Dennis Green announces he is no longer head coach of the team effective immediately at a brief press conference in the weight room of the team's practice facility, Winter Park, in Bloomington, Minnesota, January 4, 2002. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Green, head coach of the Vikings from 1992-2001, was 101-70 (including playoffs) and won Sports Illustrated and Maxwell Club NFL Coach of the Year honors in 1998 as the conductor of one of the best offenses in league history. The Vikings established an NFL record that season with 556 points — 34.8 per game. The 2013 Denver Broncos now hold the record for points in a season (606), after eclipsing the 2007 New England Patriots.

“Dennis Green’s impact on the Minnesota Vikings, and really the entire NFL, is still felt to this day,” Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf said in a statement Monday. “In addition to being widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top coaches, Denny was also known as a great mentor and leader by all who had the fortune of being in his presence. We’re extremely honored to forever memorialize Denny and his family in the Vikings Ring of Honor and we’re looking forward to the induction in September.”

Mark, Zygi and Lenny Wilf, along with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, notified Green’s wife Marie of the upcoming honor at team headquarters. The ceremony will be held at halftime of the Vikings’ game against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 23.

—Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore signed a four-year contract, including the standard fifth-year team option that comes with all first-round draft choices.

Moore was the 24th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after setting a Maryland single-season record with 80 receptions, to go with 1,033 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2017.

Financial terms were not immediately available. Based on last year’s 24th overall pick, Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley, Moore’s four-year pact is worth at least $10.5 million with a signing bonus of about $6 million.

—Cincinnati Bengals rookie center and first-round pick Billy Price tweeted that he has received full medical clearance for training camp.

Price was limited in mandatory minicamp last week after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during the bench press drill at the scouting combine on March 1.

Despite the injury, Price was the 21st overall pick in the 2018 draft and landed a four-year deal with a fifth-year team option covering the 2022 season. The four-year deal is worth nearly $12 million.

