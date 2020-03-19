NFL notebook: Vikings to re-sign K Bailey

The Minnesota Vikings and kicker Dan Bailey agreed to contract terms, the team announced Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (R) and safety Gerald Sensabaugh celebrte after Bailey kicked the game winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins in their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

While the Vikings didn’t disclose any details, the Star-Tribune said it is a three-year deal. Bailey, entering his 10th NFL season, played his first seven seasons with Dallas.

Bailey, 32, connected on 93.1 percent of his field goal attempts in 2019, good for fourth in the NFL. He hit all three of his attempts from 50-plus yards.

On Tuesday, the Vikings re-signed punter/holder Britton Colquitt.

—The Miami Dolphins re-signed safety Adrian Colbert on a one-year, $1.775 million deal. The team did not tender a contract as a restricted free agent.

The 26-year-old made 22 tackles in six games (five starts) last season, his first with the Dolphins.

—The Washington Redskins agreed to contract terms with running back J.D. McKissic.

McKissic, 26, is entering his fifth season in the NFL, spending the first three with the Seattle Seahawks and the 2019 campaign in Detroit.

In 35 career games (four starts), McKissic has carried the ball 88 times for 402 yards and one touchdown. He’s also caught 70 passes for 515 yards and three scores.

—Tight end Logan Thomas also is leaving the Lions and headed to the Redskins.

Thomas, a former quarterback at Virginia Tech, caught 16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown last season.

Entering his seventh NFL season, he has appeared in 42 regular-season games (eight starts). Thomas has 35 receptions for 317 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his career.

—Green Bay re-signed defensive back Will Redmond, ESPN reported.

Redmond, 26, has spent two seasons with the Packers. He played in 13 regular-season games, starting four, and two postseason games in 2019. He made 36 tackles in the regular season.

—Field Level Media