NFL notebook: Wentz cleared, will start Week 3

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz received full medical clearance for the first time since his knee injury in December 2017 and will start Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Doug Pederson announced Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 30, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws before a preseason game against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

“He has been cleared,” Pederson said. “We’re all excited about that. Medically, from the date of surgery to where he’s at today, all his rehab, 11-on-11, everything about it was a big part of getting to this point.”

Wentz has participated in non-contact drills and most football activities since training camp began. The Eagles scaled him back to “controlled” drills and workout environments only as pre-season wrapped up, prompting concerns Wentz might not be ready to go until October, but Pederson said the QB now has no limitations.

Pederson also said wide receiver Mike Wallace broke his fibula in Sunday’s loss against the Buccaneers, while Alshon Jeffery remains “week-to-week” in his recovery from off-season shoulder surgery. For now, Wallace will not be placed on injured reserve. Jeffery and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) are expected to miss Week 3.

—Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters quarterback Marcus Mariota’s situation has not changed, and the team will not rush him back into the starting lineup.

Vrabel said the status of Mariota, who has had trouble gripping a football since injuring his elbow in the season opener, “is probably the same as it was Friday or Saturday,” which is when the team decided Blaine Gabbert would start Week 2 against the Houston Texans. Gabbert finished 13 of 20 for just 117 yards and a touchdown but led a game-winning field-goal drive in the final minutes.

“There’s some things can do, and there’s some throws that he can’t really comfortably make,” Vrabel said. “It could be something that actually ... gets better overnight, and it gets better tomorrow. So that’s kind of where we’re at. We’re waiting to see, and every day is a new day.”

—Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee, multiple reports confirmed.

Robinson, who started 15 games as a rookie second-round pick in 2017, left Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots in the first quarter after getting rolled up on.

Josh Wells replaced Robinson in the lineup on Sunday, when the Jaguars piled up 481 yards and manhandled the Patriots, 31-20.

—Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy sustained cracked rib cartilage in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to an ESPN report.

NFL Network reported McCoy had multiple fractured ribs, but later clarified to say McCoy believed Sunday night he had fractures before finding out Monday morning he did not.

ESPN reports McCoy won’t miss more than one game, if that, as it is an injury he has had before. NFL Network added McCoy will attempt to play through the issue against the Minnesota Vikings this week.

—Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry could return to practice this week, NFL Network reported.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 25, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

A right heel injury kept Berry out the first two games of the 2018 season. He is the league’s highest-paid safety.

Kansas City ranks first in the NFL in points per game but is dead last at No. 32 in total defense through two games. CBS reported during Sunday’s telecast of the Chiefs-Steelers shootout in Pittsburgh that Berry would likely practice during the next two weeks.

—First-year Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said personnel changes are being considered in light of the woeful 0-2 start.

“I’m not going to sit here and say right after the game what we’re going to do from a personnel standpoint,” Wilks told ESPN. “But I will say this: Everybody will be evaluated.”

The Cardinals have been outscored 58-6, losing Sunday in Los Angeles to the Rams, 34-0. Arizona lost to the Washington Redskins in Week 1. Veteran quarterback Sam Bradford, signed to bridge the gap between the retired Carson Palmer and first-round draft pick Josh Rosen, has thrown for just 243 yards in two games, with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

—The Minnesota Vikings waived rookie kicker Daniel Carlson after his disastrous day in Green Bay and reportedly agreed to sign former Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey to take the job.

Carlson missed three field goals, one in regulation and two in overtime, in Sunday’s 29-29 tie with the Packers. He pushed all three attempts wide right from distances of 48, 49 and 35 yards.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that Bailey was in town to take a physical, which is a precursor to an NFL contract. Bailey, the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, has been unemployed since Dallas released him in a surprising cost-saving move before the season.

—The Cleveland Browns agreed to a deal with Greg Joseph to replace embattled placekicker Zane Gonzalez.

According to multiple reports, Joseph signed after the Browns worked out kickers on Monday, the day after Gonzalez missed two field goals and two extra points in a 21-18 loss in New Orleans. ESPN reported Gonzalez was playing through a groin injury.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported veterans Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos were part of the audition for the Browns. Cleveland.com reported Dan Bailey declined an invitation to work out with the Browns.

—New York Giants center Jon Halapio suffered fractures to his lower right leg and ankle in Sunday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and will miss the rest of the season.

Halapio, 27, started the first two games for the Giants, but he was carted off the field in the third quarter with his leg immobilized. He will undergo surgery to repair the injuries, the team said.

A former practice-squad member, Halapio won the starting job during the pre-season, prompting the Giants to trade center Brett Jones to the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 27 for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick. John Greco, an 11-year veteran, replaced Halapio on Sunday.

—The Baltimore Ravens re-signed veteran linebacker Albert McClellan and placed cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve with a thigh injury.

Slideshow (10 Images)

McClellan, 32, played in 90 games for the Ravens from 2011-16 and was with the team throughout the pre-season, before being released on Sept. 1 during the 53-man roster cuts.

His return became a priority after the injury to three-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley in last Thursday’s loss to Cincinnati. Mosley has a bone bruise in his left knee, and his status for Sunday’s game against Denver is uncertain.

—Aaron Neary, a practice-squad center for the Los Angeles Rams, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday, just a couple of hours after the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals.

Arrest records show Neary, 25, was arrested by the Simi Valley Police Department after multiple calls came in at 6:27 p.m. reporting a person who seemed to be driving under the influence. Callers to 911 said the car collided with multiple objects, including mailboxes, a trash can and a bus stop sign.

The car did not stop after the collisions, but police were able to locate the vehicle. Police said Neary registered a 0.17 blood alcohol content on a breathalyzer test, more than double the legal state limit of 0.08 percent.

—The Rams signed kicker Sam Ficken to fill in for Greg Zuerlein, after the latter injured his groin in pre-game warm-ups on Sunday.

Ficken, the former Penn State kicker, filled in for Zuerlein late last season and into the playoffs. Zuerlein is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, per NFL Network.

According to reports, the Rams were one of several teams who reached out to Dan Bailey, who reportedly agreed to join the Vikings.

—Former Ravens wideout Breshad Perriman is working out for the Washington Redskins, according to an ESPN report.

A former first-round pick who was waived during final cuts, Perriman has previously visited with the Jets, Bills and Eagles but has not signed a contract.

—The Chiefs hosted former Raiders and Jets tight end Clive Walford for a visit, per an NFL Network report.

A third-round pick in 2015, Walford has 70 catches for 768 yards and six touchdowns in 44 career games, but just nine catches for 80 yards since the start of 2017.

—Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley might need surgery for an injured toe and could miss at least a month, coach Jay Gruden confirmed to NBC Sports on Monday.

Kelley, 25, only had one carry in Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis after rushing three times for 7 yards in the season-opening win at Arizona.

In three seasons with the Redskins, Kelley has appeared in 24 games and rushed for 906 yards and nine touchdowns.

—Field Level Media