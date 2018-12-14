NFL notebook: Wentz reportedly fractured vertebra

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a fractured vertebra in his back that might keep him out of Sunday’s game, according to multiple reports.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 3, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a 6-yard touchdown pass against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz underwent an MRI exam and other tests Thursday to discover the source of his discomfort and soreness. A CT scan on Wednesday had come back inconclusive, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Eagles are in the process of determining the risk of Wentz continuing to play this season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wentz will not require surgery.

Rapoport reported Wentz is not likely to play Sunday and may not play again in 2018 as the team continues to gather information on his health. The 25-year-old has passed for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season. Without Wentz, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would take over for the Eagles.

—New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. missed practice because of his ailing quadriceps and isn’t all that positive he will play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Beckham missed last Sunday’s victory over the Washington Redskins due to the injury. He initially was hurt during a Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Beckham had the leg evaluated by doctors Thursday as the team looks for answers. He said he will return to the field when he feels fit.

—The Cleveland Browns have ruled starting cornerback Denzel Ward out of Saturday’s game in Denver with a concussion.

It will be the second consecutive game the rookie has missed following the concussion he incurred against the Houston Texans. It’s possible Ward could be shut down for the season’s final two games, as well.

Ward, the No. 4 overall pick in April’s draft, entered the Texans’ game with three interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 11 games.

—The New York Jets will be missing leading rusher Isaiah Crowell and leading receiver Quincy Enunwa when they host the Houston Texans on Saturday, the team announced.

Crowell will sit out with a toe injury, while Enunwa will miss the contest with an ankle injury.

The absence will be the first of Crowell’s career after playing in 77 consecutive games.

—Eric Berry (heel) will start Thursday night, making his season debut in the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest game to date.

Citing a source informed of the situation, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that Berry will start and be on a snap count at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. He officially was listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis all week.

The Chiefs (11-2) and Chargers (10-3) have the two best records in the AFC.

—Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will sit out the AFC West Division showdown at the first-place Chiefs.

Gordon missed the previous two games after spraining his right knee on Nov. 25 in a 45-10 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals. He was made inactive for the Thursday night contest.

The Chargers promoted running back Troymaine Pope from the practice squad earlier in the day.

—A defunct Dallas nightclub and former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent will share responsibility for a $25 million award in the death of his teammate and best friend, Jerry Brown, six years ago.

Brown, 25, was killed Dec. 8, 2012, in Irving, Texas, when the Mercedes-Benz that Brent was driving flipped over. Brent was driving 110 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at the time of the accident. He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.18 percent, or more than twice the legal limit.

The jury placed 48 percent of the blame on Brent and the other 48 percent on Beamers, the former club where Brent had been drinking that night. Brown was found to have the remaining 4 percent of the blame because he got in the car with Brent and didn’t use his seat belt.

—The New Orleans Saints released tight end Erik Swoope, one day after claiming him off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Swoope, 26, was waived by the Colts on Tuesday for the second time this season. He had eight catches for 87 yards and three touchdowns in seven games for Indianapolis this season.

—Field Level Media