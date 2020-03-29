NFL notebook: WR Robinson to re-sign with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is signing a one-year contract to remain with the team, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) returns to play during the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Robinson will receive $2.3 million fully guaranteed.

Robinson’s production has steadily increased during his three seasons with the Chiefs. His catches (32) and receiving yards (449) in 2019 served as career highs, while his four touchdown receptions matched his total in 2018.

The 25-year-old’s best game came in Kansas City’s 28-10 victory over Oakland on Sept. 15. He had six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

—The father of former New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Bobby Hebert Jr. died of complications from the coronavirus, the family announced. Bobby Hebert Sr. was 81.

Hebert Sr. was a colon cancer survivor who had multiple strokes and had open heart surgery for a birth defect.

Hebert Jr., who works for WWL Radio in New Orleans, discussed his father’s battle with the virus on a recent radio appearance, saying, “You can be tough and the virus can still overwhelm you.” He called coronavirus “an unseen enemy.”

—The Baltimore Ravens reached a one-year, $3 million deal with defensive end Derek Wolfe, multiple outlets reported.

The deal also includes $3 million in incentives, according to NFL Network.

Wolfe, 30, who has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, is coming off a season when he started in all 12 games he played. He had 34 tackles and a career-best seven sacks to give him 33 sacks in his career.

—Defensive end Shelby Harris has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

The contract is worth $2.5 million in guaranteed money and includes incentives that could push it to $3.25 million, The Athletic reported.

Harris, 28, was expected to move on in free agency, but the Denver Post reported that changed after the veteran met with coach Vic Fangio to discuss his role on the team.

—The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed cornerback and special-teams standout Ryan Smith.

Smith played over half of the Buccaneers’ special-teams snaps in 2019 despite sitting out the first four games on suspension.

The 26-year old recorded 11 tackles and one pass defended last season.

—The New York Giants agreed to terms with former Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson to provide depth at the position.

Contract terms were not released.

Tomlinson, who turns 28 next month, was an undrafted free agent from UTEP when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 before he was cut. He then joined the Houston Texans’ practice squad. He signed with the Jets in 2016 and spent three seasons with the team, appearing in 36 games where he caught 16 passes, including a touchdown.

—The Atlanta Falcons and linebacker Edmond Robinson, formerly of the XFL, agreed to a one-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced.

Robinson, 28, played in five games with the Houston Roughnecks before the XFL season was suspended. He had 22 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

—The Minnesota Vikings re-signed offensive guard Dakota Dozier to a contract, the team announced.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Vikings, however TwinCities.com reported that the contract was for one year and $1 million.

Dozier started four games last season with Minnesota after spending his first five NFL campaigns with the New York Jets.

—Former Denver Broncos receiver Orlando McDaniel, also a former LSU football and track standout, died Friday night due to the coronavirus. He was 59.

LSU track coach Dennis Shaver told media outlets on Saturday that McDaniel fell ill after returning from a trip to the Washington D.C. area. McDaniel lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and coached track and field athletes.

McDaniel caught 41 passes for 719 yards and two touchdowns as an LSU senior in 1981 and was a second-round draft pick of the Broncos. He played in three games in 1982 but didn’t catch a pass.

