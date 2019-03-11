NFL transactions: Lions spend huge on Flowers, Coleman

The Detroit Lions jumped head first into the free agent pool on Monday, agreeing to deals with defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Justin Coleman and tight end Jesse James, shortly after adding wideout Danny Amendola on a one-year, $5.75 million pact.

Flowers reportedly will receive a five-deal that averages at least $16 million per season, while Coleman agreed to a four-year contract worth $36 million, according to NFL Network, making him the league’s highest-paid nickelback. Terms have yet to be reported on James’ deal.

None of the three can be officially signed until the new league year opens on Wednesday.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nick Foles on a four-year, $88 million contract, NFL Network reported.

NFL Network reports incentives can push the maximum value of the deal to $102 million, and that incumbent Blake Bortles will be released in a few days.

ESPN reports $50.125 million of Foles’ contract is guaranteed.

—All-Pro safety Landon Collins and the Washington Redskins have agreed to a six-year, $84 million deal with $45 million in guarantees, NFL Network reported.

The division rival New York Giants declined to use a $11.15 franchise tag on Collins, allowing him to become a free agent.

NFL Network reported Washington is also trying to trade inside linebackers Zach Brown and Mason Foster to free salary cap space to make a run at Baltimore Ravens free agent C.J. Mosley.

—Former Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown will join the Oakland Raiders on a four-year, $66 million deal, according to ESPN.

The deal, with an average value of $16.5 million, would be the highest yearly pay for an offensive lineman, eclipsing Tennessee’s Taylor Lewan ($16 million).

Brown’s deal would guarantee $36.75 million, according to the report, which came just nine minutes after the beginning of the NFL’s legal tampering window.

—Frank Gore, the NFL’s oldest active running back who turns 36 in May, agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gore, who rushed for 722 yards with the Miami Dolphins in 2018, needs 252 yards to become the fourth player in NFL history with 15,000 rushing yards. He needs 522 to pass Barry Sanders for third place all time. A nine-time 1,000-yard rusher, Gore has rushed for 14,748 yards and 77 touchdowns in 210 games with the San Francisco 49ers (2005-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015-17) and Dolphins.

—The Giants are still involved in potential trade talks regarding mercurial wideout Odell Beckham Jr., according to The Athletic.

Multiple reports throughout the offseason suggested the Giants would have to be overwhelmed to accept a deal for the wideout, which would leave the team holding $16 million in dead cap space.

—Linebacker Kwon Alexander is set to join the San Francisco 49ers when free agency opens on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

A key part of the Tampa Bay defense and a 2017 Pro Bowler who is coming off a torn ACL, Alexander is getting a four-year deal worth $54 million, according to NFL Network. The deal also is said to have $27 million guaranteed.

—The Philadephia Eagles acquired former wideout DeSean Jackson from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and signed defensive lineman Malik Jackson to a three-year deal worth $30 million, according to multiple reports.

A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2008, Jackson spent six years with the Eagles, catching 356 passes for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games. The 32-year-old is scheduled to make $10 million in 2019, the final year of his deal.

The Eagles also declined guard Stefen Wisniewski’s $3 million option for 2019, per NFL Network, making him a free agent.

—The Denver Broncos exercised the contract options of top receiver Emmanuel Sanders and cornerback Chris Harris, according to multiple reports.

Sanders will be back for a sixth season with the club and Harris will be entering his ninth.

—The Tennessee Titans re-signed safety Kenny Vaccaro on a multi-year deal and informed safety Johnathan Cyprien he will be released.

According to NFL Network, Vaccaro received a four-year, $26.5 million pact with $11.5 million guaranteed.

—The New York Jets have agreed to sign free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $17 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The Jets also will re-sign cornerback Darryl Roberts, per multiple reports, and hope to move on from linebacker Darron Lee, per the New York Daily News.

Lee was a first-round pick in 2016, and the Jets — or any team acquiring him via trade — must decide this spring whether to pick up his fifth-year option.

—The Minnesota Vikings released offensive lineman Mike Remmers and declined the 2019 option for safety Andrew Sendejo, making both free agents.

Minnesota will save $4.6 million of Remmers’ $6.4 million cap hit for 2019 and all of Sendejo’s $5.5 million figure.

—The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed tight end C.J. Uzomah on a three-year, $18 million pact, per NFL Network, and right tackle Bobby Hart on a three-year, $21 million deal, per ESPN.

Uzomah, 26, had 43 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns last season. Hart, 24, started all 16 games last season, allowing 11.5 sacks and taking 12 penalties.

—The Buffalo Bills will sign former Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson, according to multiple reports.

Johnson, 26, was a first-round pick in 2015 but has missed 29 games through four seasons.

—The Arizona Cardinals will release tight end Jermaine Gresham later this week, ESPN reported.

Arizona can save $2.5 million of Gresham’s $8.2 million figure, or $4 million with a post-June 1 designation, which would put $4.2 million in dead money on the cap in 2020.

—The Texans re-signed defensive lineman Angelo Blackson to a three-year deal worth $12 million, according to multiple outlets.

—The New York Giants re-signed restricted free agent center Spencer Pulley to a three-year deal worth a reported $9.6 million.

—The Baltimore Ravens exercised the 2019 option for cornerback Brandon Carr, securing his $6 million salary.

—The New Orleans Saints re-signed linebacker Craig Robertson on a two-year deal worth more than $4 million, per NFL Network.

—The Chicago Bears re-signed restricted free agent tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year deal.

—The Carolina Panthers re-signed safety Colin Jones to a two-year deal, per multiple reports.

—The Cleveland Browns officially announced the release of tight end Darren Fells.

