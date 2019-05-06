NFL transactions: Panthers release S Searcy

The Carolina Panthers released veteran safety Da’Norris Searcy on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Davone Bess (15) evades Buffalo Bills strong safety Da'Norris Searcy (25) and corner back Justin Rogers (26) in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)

Searcy, 30, appeared in only two games during his lone season with Carolina in 2018 and finished the season on injured reserve due to a concussion.

In 109 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2011-14), Tennessee Titans (2015-17) and Panthers, he has recorded 331 tackles, eight interceptions and 4.5 sacks.

—The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams, per NFL Media reports.

Williams, who played under new Bucs coach Bruce Arians in Arizona from 2014-17, rushed for 971 yards and four touchdowns in 37 games with the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old was out of the league last season after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs in September. He signed a futures deal with the Detroit Lions in January, but was cut last week.

—The Los Angeles Rams re-signed linebacker Bryce Hager to a one-year deal.

Hager, 27, has appeared in all 64 regular season games since the Rams selected him in the seventh round in 2015. Playing mostly on special teams, he has 22 career tackles and one fumble recovery.

—The Green Bay Packers released second-year running back Lavon Coleman.

Coleman, 24, appeared in one game for the Packers as an undrafted 2018 rookie. He rushed for 2,000 yards and 12 TDs in four seasons at the University of Washington (2014-17).

—The Chicago Bears acquired kicker Eddy Pineiro from the Oakland Raiders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Oakland will receive a 2021 seventh-round pick in return if Pineiro is on Chicago’s active roster for at least five games.

Pineiro, 23, appeared in one preseason game last year and made all three field-goal attempts (45, 48 and 21 yards) and his lone extra point against the Detroit Lions.

