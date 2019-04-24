Notebook: Fifth-year options picked up on Elliott, Buckner

The Dallas Cowboys exercised the fifth-year option on running back Ezekiel Elliott’s contract, keeping him in place through the 2020 season.

Apr 13, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes former running back Ezekiel Elliott (right) during the first half of the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott is set to make $3.85 million in 2019. He figures to receive around $10 million in the option season though the Cowboys have stated they intend to negotiate a rich extension with him.

Elliott led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards last season and also had a career-high 77 receptions for 567 yards.

Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns in 40 games over three seasons.

—The San Francisco 49ers exercised the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Buckner is in line to receive around $12 million in 2020. The two sides have been working on a long-term contract extension that could get hammered out prior to the 2019 campaign.

Buckner posted a career-best 12 sacks last season while accumulating 67 tackles. He has 201 stops, 21 sacks and three fumble recoveries in 47 NFL games.

—The Atlanta Falcons announced via Twitter that they picked up the fifth-year option of safety Keanu Neal.

Neal suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2018 season opener. The 2017 Pro Bowl selection has 220 tackles, eight forced fumbles and one interception in 31 games.

—The New Orleans Saints have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, according to multiple reports.

Rankins is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in January’s playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a career-best eight sacks last season and has 14 sacks and 86 tackles in 41 NFL games.

—The Cincinnati Bengals exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback William Jackson.

Jackson had 41 tackles last season. He has 66 tackles and one interception in 31 career games.

—Field Level Media