Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday.

FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL International Series - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 13, 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Kevin Minter with fans before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games (two starts) last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 career tackles in 91 career games (46 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-16), Cincinnati Bengals (2017) and Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay signed offensive lineman Joe Haeg on a one-year, $2.3 million deal with a chance for him to earn $3.3 million, according to multiple reports. Haeg played in 16 games as a reserve last season for the Indianapolis Colts after starting 35 of 39 games played over his first three seasons with the team.

—The New York Jets re-signed linebacker Neville Hewitt to a reported one-year, $2 million deal, and also brought back cornerback Arthur Maulet on a one-year deal.

Hewett recorded career highs of 75 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in 12 games (all starts) last season and has 218 stops, 5.5 sacks and three picks in 66 career games (23 starts) over five seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2015-17) and Jets. Maulet had 38 tackles and one interception in 12 games (six starts) after previously playing for the New Orleans Saints (2017-18) and Indianapolis Colts (2018).

—The Denver Broncos traded fullback Andy Janovich to the Cleveland Browns for a seventh-round pick in 2021.

Janovich rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 233 yards and one score in 50 games (19 starts) in four NFL seasons with Denver.

—The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of receiver/returner Pharoh Cooper to a one-year contract. Cooper played in one game for the Cincinnati Bengals last season before later catching 25 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown in 12 games for the Arizona Cardinals and averaging 22.4 yards on kickoffs and 7.6 on punts.

—The Colts reportedly re-signed backup offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark, who didn’t see any action last season. Clark started 12 of 35 games played for the Colts from 2016-18.

—The Chicago Bears re-signed safety Deon Bush to a one-year, $1.4 million deal, according to ESPN. Bush had 44 tackles in 54 games (eight starts) in four seasons with the Bears.

—The Houston Texans re-signed offensive tackle Roderick Johnson to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, according to ESPN. Johnson started three of 16 games last season.

—Field Level Media