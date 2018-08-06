FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 7:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Reports: Beckham's agent leaves without deal with Giants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s agent has left New York without being able to reach a deal with the Giants, per multiple reports Monday, but talks apparently remain ongoing.

FILE PHOTO: February 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Giants football player Odell Beckham Jr. in attendance at the 2018 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN, Zeke Sandhu, Beckham’s agent, left face-to-face meetings without an agreement. The report added that the Giants are valuing Beckham at a lower annual average than Kansas City wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a three-year, $48 million deal in free agency this spring.

But NFL Network reported later Monday that the Giants engaged in “good-faith negotiations” on a contract that would make Beckham the league’s highest-paid wideout. The report added the sides “are encouraged” a deal could be reached before the season starts.

Antonio Brown of Pittsburgh is the league’s highest-paid wideout with an average of $17 million per season.

On Saturday, Beckham told reporters he was “optimistic” the two sides would work out a deal.

Beckham, 25, was the Giants’ first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and is the final year of his rookie contract. He is scheduled to earn just under $8.5 million in 2018.

He is coming off a serious ankle injury that cost him most of the 2017 season. In his career, Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns.

—Field Level Media

