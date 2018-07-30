Reports: Beckham files countersuit, alleges $1 million extortion plot

Four months after a man sued Odell Beckham Jr. for $15 million, and a week after that same man accused him of offering to pay $1,000 to have sex with a woman, the New York Giants wide receiver has reportedly filed a countersuit against the man.

Jul 26, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) gives a thumbs up during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

According to multiple reports, Beckham filed a countersuit against Ishmael Temple for civil extortion, alleging Beckham is the victim of an extortion plot seeking nearly $1 million.

Temple originally sued Beckham for $15 million in March, claiming Beckham and his associates severely beat Temple to “almost a loss of life” at Beckham’s Los Angeles-area home in January.

Last week, Temple and his attorney, Emmanuel Nsahlai, reportedly filed an addendum to the suit, claiming Beckham offered to pay $1,000 to have sex with a woman.

According to reports, Beckham’s countersuit claims Temple asked Beckham for $999,999, or Temple would leak details of his claims to the press. The countersuit adds that Temple and Nsahlai lowered that amount to $225,000 when the allegations of the offer to pay for sex was made, but Beckham refused to pay.

“As one of the most famous athletes in the country, Mr. Beckham presents an enticing target for shakedown artists,” Beckham’s suit reportedly says. “Suffice it to say, Mr. Beckham refused to be extorted.”

Temple’s “lawsuit reflects little more than an effort to extort a highly visible athlete by pursuing a windfall settlement of trumped up claims,” the countersuit continues.

Among the claims Beckham reportedly makes in the countersuit are that Temple, despite the claims of the severity of injuries, waited three days after the alleged beating to visit the emergency room, and he never filed a police report.

Beckham is reportedly asking that the case be dismissed and he be awarded $29,000 in attorney fees.

Through his attorney, Daniel Davillier, Beckham has denied all of Temple’s allegations over the past several months.

