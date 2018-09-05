Giants Beckham says trash talk won't affect him

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told reporters Wednesday that he isn’t going to let trash talk from opposing players get to him this season.

Britain American Football - Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants - NFL International Series - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 23/10/16 New York Giants's Odell Beckham Jr gestures to the fans during the game Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Last week, Beckham became the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver when he signed a five-year contract worth $90 million, with an additional $5 million available through incentives. Part of the reason the Giants agreed to the contract was that they believed Beckham had shown a new maturity.

“I think I learned my lesson,” said Beckham, who was baited by Josh Norman in a game in December 2015 season and was called for three personal fouls, then suspended for a game.

On Sunday, the Giants will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who seems to have voiced an opinion on just about every NFL player this offseason. He has harshly criticized Giants quarterback Eli Manning but has had kind words for Beckham.

Still, he is likely to be chattering at Beckham all Sunday. Beckham insists it won’t bother him, and he shared a memory about the 2015 confrontation with Norman.

“I remember going into the week before and, to be honest with you, I hadn’t watched much tape on Josh before we had played them,” Beckham said. “I remember you all (the media) bringing me information from his interview saying this is sweet and blah, blah, blah. And the stories and papers are written.

“It was all set up to happen what exactly happened. And I am kind of seeing things different now and just knowing it is going to be a matchup, but it’s not going to be something where history repeats itself and the past and buying into the same thing.”

Beckham and Ramsey have never met in a game before, but they are acquaintances and have joked about playing against each other.

“I’m sure it won’t be as friendly as it was over the offseason,” Beckham said. “We’re both very, very competitive. I know that for sure. It’s going to be a good game.”

Sunday will be the receiver’s first game back since he broke his ankle last fall. Beckham, who turns 26 in November, said he is excited to get on the field under game conditions.

“Yes, obviously I can’t wait to get out there, but I haven’t been hit. Get you that first one. Get that hit, and it’s kind of like you shake if off and keep going from there,” Beckham said. “You need that first one, but it’s not something I’m so much afraid of. This is football.”

