Reports: Giants, Beckham agree to $95 million extension

The New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $95 million to make him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history, according to multiple reports Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 1, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

Per reports, the deal is worth $90 million in base value, with an additional $5 million available through incentives. The contract includes $65 million guaranteed for injury and $41 million fully guaranteed at signing. According to NFL Network, the deal averages $20 million over the first three seasons.

The annual average ($19 million) and guaranteed money are both records among wide receivers, eclipsing Antonio Brown ($17 million annually) and Mike Evans ($55 million guarantee), respectively.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 1, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. looks on during training camp in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

Fellow Giants wideouts Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis each posted videos on social media of Beckham and teammates dancing in celebration in the Giants’ locker room.

Beckham, 25, was scheduled to make just under $8.5 million in 2018, on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The sides opened negotiations in late July and have steadily made progress since. Beckham has routinely told reporters he expected the situation to work itself out.

A first-round pick in 2014, Beckham racked up 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 scores through his first three seasons, all Pro Bowl campaigns. He collected 25 grabs for 302 yards and three touchdowns in four games last season before suffering a season-ending broken ankle.

Beckham has yet to play this preseason, but he is expected to be fully ready for the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

—Field Level Media