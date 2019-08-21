Mayfield clears air with Giants rookie QB Jones

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters Wednesday that he reached out to Daniel Jones about his recently published comments regarding the New York Giants rookie.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 17, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with other team quarterbacks in the first quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

According to Mayfield, the two quarterbacks texted and the exchange went well.

Mayfield said his comments stemming from a GQ interview were taken out of context.

“It had nothing to do specifically about Daniel,” Mayfield said. “I reached out to Daniel because all of that blew way out of hand and I wanted him to know how I felt. I’ve heard nothing but great things from Saquon (Barkley) and Sterling Shepard, guys who have nothing but respect for him, and I respect their opinions. I just wanted to clear the air with him.”

Mayfield was quoted as saying he “cannot believe” the Giants selected Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was also quoted as saying that it “blows my mind. ... Some people overthink it. That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

“To me, that came back on my character,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “That’s one thing that, I don’t care about a lot of opinions if you like me or not, but that looked like my character was way out of line, so that’s the only reason I addressed it.”

The GQ writer, Clay Skipper, had two meetings with Mayfield at the end of May, GQ Communications manager Ashlee Bobb told Cleveland.com.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and went 6-7 as a starter as a rookie.

The Giants’ decision to draft Jones early in the first round was viewed a relative surprise, given his17-19 record as a three-year starter at Duke. However, 38-year-old Eli Manning is in the twilight of his career, and Jones has drawn universal acclaim from teammates in his first training camp. During two preseason games, he completed 16 of his 19 passes and led a pair of touchdown drives.

Jones is not expected to start ahead of Manning this season but could force his way onto the field if the veteran falters.

Jones elected to take the high road upon hearing Mayfield’s initial comments.

“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it, and I enjoy watching him play,” the rookie said, per the New York Post.

