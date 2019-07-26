Giants lose WR Coleman to torn ACL

FILE PHOTO: Jun 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard responds to questions from the media during mini camp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports - 12832771

The New York Giants lost not one, but two, receivers in their first full practice of training camp on Thursday.

It was widely reported Thursday that receiver Sterling Shepard fractured his left thumb, but on Friday the team announced that former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL in the same practice.

Coleman played eight games for the Giants last season, making five catches for 71 yards. He was expected to be a bigger part of the offense this season following the departure of Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns selected Coleman with the 15th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and traded him to Buffalo on Aug. 5, 2018, for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. He was released less than a month later.

Coleman, 25, then signed with New England but was released after less than a week; the Patriots later re-signed him to the practice squad. He was released nine days later when they acquired another former Browns receiver, Josh Gordon.

In 27 NFL career games, Coleman has 61 receptions for 789 yards and five touchdowns.

In three seasons at Baylor, Coleman caught 173 passes for 3,009 yards and 33 touchdowns.

