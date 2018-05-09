Wide Receiver Cruz says he'll retire if unsigned this year

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has a time in mind this year when he will retire if he isn’t signed by an NFL team by then.

Victor Cruz of the NFL's New York Giants smiles as U.S. President Barack Obama mentions him in his remarks at the 2015 White House Science Fair at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Cruz, speaking to reporters Tuesday at the BTIG Charity Day event in Manhattan, wouldn’t reveal an exact date, but noted his decision would “probably (come) around training camp time and then we’ll go from there.

“Once that deadline comes, if nothing has happened, I’ll hang them up,” Cruz said.

The 31-year-old former Pro Bowler was a member of the Chicago Bears last year before being cut in early September and sitting out the entire regular season. Cruz said he received interest from teams prior to the NFL draft but has heard nothing serious since the start of organized team activities.

“I just love the game. I think I can still play,” Cruz said. “I don’t want to exhaust all of that before I fall off.”

Sep 25, 2014; Landover, MD, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) runs after a catch against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Cruz had 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown during his last season with the Giants in 2016. He missed the entire year prior recovering from a patellar tendon tear in his right knee sustained during a game in 2014.

From 2011-13, Cruz caught 241 passes for 3,626 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was Pro Bowler in 2011.

“I’ve been working out, staying in shape,” Cruz said. “We’ll see what happens.”

—Field Level Media