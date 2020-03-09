Giants TE Ellison retires after eight NFL seasons

FILE PHOTO: Nov 10, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellison (85) on a 1st half 1st down reception against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran tight end Rhett Ellison announced his retirement Monday after eight NFL seasons, the last three with the New York Giants.

He caught 118 passes for 1,189 yards and seven touchdowns in 113 games with the Minnesota Vikings (2012-16) and Giants.

Ellison, 31, suffered a concussion last season against the New York Jets on Nov. 10 and missed the final six games.

“The past few weeks, it’s kind of been an emotional roller coaster,” he said in a statement released by the Giants. “But the overwhelming feeling I have is gratitude. Just thinking back to all the people in my life, even before I put pads on, that were able to nurture and grow the gifts God put into me and make this career possible. I think that was the biggest thing that was the fun part about the retirement process, which is reflecting on those people, thanking those people, reaching out and just the lessons they taught me, the tools they gave me for my life after football.”

The Vikings selected Ellison in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Southern California.

